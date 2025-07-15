Buhari’s death: Archbishop Martins urges improved healthcare delivery

The Catholic Archbishop of Lagos, Most Rev. Alfred Adewale Martins, has called for an improved healthcare delivery system to cater to the people, rather than the health tourism that many Nigerians often embark on.

Adewale Martins made the call on Tuesday in a condolence message he signed to sympathise with Nigerians over the demise of the former President, Muhammadu Buhari, in a London hospital.

The message was made available to newsmen in Lagos.

He decried the lack of adequate medical facilities in the country, saying such had posed a threat to many and claimed lives, as many could not afford to travel abroad, such as the leaders, to seek medical care.

According to him, the Church commiserates with the entire family of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari and all others who mourn as he is buried today, July 15.

“May God grant him eternal rest and consolation to all who are saddened by his death.

“His death in a London hospital brings into focus again the need to develop healthcare delivery and facilities in our country to stem the tide of medical tourism.

“This anomaly not only drains the purses of those who can afford it, but more importantly, it also deepens the pain of those who cannot afford medical treatment overseas.

“They are left with the feeling that they are being left to die even from the most easily treatable illnesses.

“If the former First Lady can lament at the poor state of the State House clinic during their tenure, one can only imagine the state of clinics and hospitals meant for the commoner.

“It is indeed a shame that the death of President Buhari makes it the second time that the President of our country would die in a hospital overseas.

“The death of Buhari should ginger our governments to wake up to the need for doing something strategic to improve the healthcare delivery.

“His death is also a wake-up call to find ways of dealing with the issues that lead to the brain drain that has impacted the health sector very badly and continues to impoverish healthcare delivery in the country,” he said.

He regretted that nearly every healthcare professional was waiting for an opportunity to leave the country (Japan) and use their expertise to care for people in other countries.

“Ironically, many times, it is the same medical professionals that should be taking care of us in the country that people meet in hospitals that they go to abroad,” the cleric added.

The archbishop prayed that the death of Buhari be the catalyst for bringing about the necessary improvement of the state of healthcare delivery in the country.