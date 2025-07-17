Buhari’s death a profound national loss — Senator Lado

…says former President was a father figure and mentor

By Henry Umoru

ABUJA — Special Adviser to President Bola Tinubu on Senate Matters, Senator Basheer Lado, has described the passing of former President Muhammadu Buhari as a profound national loss and a deeply personal one for him.

In a statement personally signed and released on Thursday, Senator Lado reflected on Buhari’s influence on his life, career, and national service, calling him “a father figure, a mentor, and a trusted family friend whose guidance and wisdom left an indelible mark.”

According to Lado:

“The passing of His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, former President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, is a profound national loss — and for me, an intensely personal one.

Throughout his life, he personified the highest ideals of patriotism, integrity, and devotion to Nigeria’s unity and progress. Yet, beyond public service, it was his humility, discipline, and deep sense of duty that inspired those who knew him.”

He recounted how Buhari personally congratulated him when he joined the All Progressives Congress (APC), despite not being able to attend the welcome ceremony in person.

“I remain eternally grateful for the confidence he placed in me,” Lado stated, recalling Buhari’s appointments of him as Federal Commissioner at the National Commission for Refugees, Migrants, and Internally Displaced Persons, and later as Director-General of the National Agency for the Prohibition of Trafficking in Persons (NAPTIP).

He highlighted one of their key interactions during his tenure, when he informed Buhari of plans to construct housing units for displaced persons. According to Lado, Buhari’s response — “I am proud of this initiative, and I bless it” — served as a turning point, leading to the development of resettlement cities across the country.

Lado also spoke about Buhari’s close connection to his family, including his support during the passing of his mother and their shared respect for spiritual and national values.

“He had agreed to serve as Guest of Honour at a Qur’anic recitation competition in honour of the late Hajiya Abibatu Mogaji, mother of President Bola Tinubu. Though he was unable to attend due to a medical appointment in London, he sent a heartfelt letter and a representative, a gesture that demonstrated his loyalty and sense of responsibility,” he said.

Lado praised Buhari’s legacy, describing his life as one marked by “sacrifice, simplicity, and service,” from his time as a military officer to his years as a civilian president.

“On behalf of my family and office, I extend our deepest condolences to his beloved family, close associates, and the entire nation. May Almighty Allah forgive his shortcomings and grant him eternal rest in Aljannatul Firdaus,” the statement concluded.