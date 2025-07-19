Buhari: ‘You’re party of internally-displaced politicians,’ APC tells ADC

By Omeiza Ajayi

ABUJA: The ruling All Progressives Congress APC, has slammed the opposition African Democratic Congress ADC, for condemning President Bola Tinubu’s handling of the burial of former President Muhammadu Buhari, declaring that if ADC could begrudge the dead in that manner, then it is a reflection of its utter disdain for the living.

The ruling party in a statement on Saturday, noted that the ADC was triggered by the dignified state burial of the late former president, who passed on last week, and the show of compassion and support for his bereaved family by the government and people of Nigeria.

ADC has accused the President Tinubu-led administration of exploiting the Buhari’s death for political gains.

“The party’s criticism of the dignified state burial accorded to the late President is as spooky as it is unconscionable. Again, the ADC has showcased itself to be without any understanding of customary state practice, and lacking empathy and essential humanity. It has cut its portrait as a party of mindless political dregs, a dump of Nigeria’s internally displaced politicians, ready to do or say anything in the chase of attention but sinking itself deeper in the quicksand of ignominy.

“That the ADC is blowing up over the state burial of the late President only reflects the party’s duplicity and insensitivity. What would the ADC have had President Tinubu do? Deny the late President Buhari the honour of a befitting state burial? Withhold empathy and support for the bereaved former first family? As a party that can begrudge the dead, the ADC must surely disdain the living”, said APC spokesman, Felix Morka.

APC declared that it was unacceptable for the ADC to politicize a solemn moment of national grief, “more so, as its senseless statement was issued during the week of national mourning for the late President”.

“The party’s reference to heartfelt gestures and activities of the government in honour of the late President as ‘exploitation’ is beyond the pale. It falls far outside the widest and wildest stretch of justifiable opposition politics. Clearly, the party and its villainous leaders have allowed their humanity to be corroded by desperation for inordinate and self-serving power”, said the APC.

According to the ruling party, Buhari led a life of illustrious service to country as a soldier, military Head of State, and a two-term democratically elected President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria.

“He was also just a human being, a father, survived by a loving but grieving family worthy of our collective empathy and support at this difficult time.

“President Bola Tinubu showed compassion and a deep sense of loss of a friend, close political associate and predecessor. He demonstrated patriotism and leadership by overseeing and participating in honouring the late President who gave so much to our dear nation.

“Nigerians must remain wary of the ADC and its band of political marauders prowling for power with nothing to offer Nigerians except peddling falsehood and vilifying a President who is hard at work for the transformation and progress of our nation”, APC added.