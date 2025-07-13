Buhari will be remembered for his patriotism -ADC

The African Democratic Congress (ADC) says former President Muhammadu Buhari will be remembered for his indelible imprints on Nigeria’s political history as an elder-statesman and, above all, as a great patriot.

The party stated this in a statement by its National Publicity Secretary, Mallam Bolaji Abdullahi, in Abuja on Sunday.

The ADC described the former military ruler and president as a towering figure, who typified humility, integrity and zero tolerance for corruption.

The party condoled with the family of Buhari and all Nigerians at this moment of grief.

It also prayed that Almighty Allah forgive Buhari’s shortcomings and grant him Aljana’ah firdaus.