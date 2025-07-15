Buhari was a towering figure in Nigeria’s history – Soludo

By Vincent Ujumadu

Awka – Anambra State Governor, Professor Chukwuma Soludo, has expressed deep sorrow over the death of former President Muhammadu Buhari, describing him as a towering figure in Nigeria’s political and historical landscape.

In a heartfelt condolence message, Governor Soludo said the passing of the former president marked the end of an era, emphasizing Buhari’s unwavering patriotism and dedication to the Nigerian nation.

“His life was characterized by an unyielding commitment to integrity, discipline, and the pursuit of a better Nigeria,” Soludo stated.

He recalled Buhari’s journey from his early days as a military officer to his roles as Head of State and later, as a democratically elected President, noting that at every stage, he demonstrated a deep love for the country and its people.

“Of particular note was his popular stance against public indiscipline, exemplified by the War Against Indiscipline (WAI) campaign during his military regime,” the governor added.

Soludo also highlighted Buhari’s contributions to national development, describing them as “pivotal and unforgettable.”

“His administration’s efforts in security, infrastructure, and the fight against corruption were notable. He championed initiatives aimed at strengthening the economy, boosting agricultural productivity, and improving the welfare of all Nigerians,” he said.

Beyond policy, Soludo noted, Buhari was a man of strong personal conviction whose resilience in the face of national challenges inspired many.

“He was a leader who believed in the unity and potential of Nigeria, tirelessly working toward a nation where peace and prosperity would thrive for all,” the governor concluded.