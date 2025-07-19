Buhari: UN Sec Gen visits Nigeria House in New York

United Nations Secretary-General António Guterres, on Friday, paid a heartfelt tribute to Nigeria’s late former President Muhammadu Buhari, and personally conveyed the UN’s solidarity with the government and people of Nigeria.

Guterres, during his visit to Nigeria House in New York, described Buhari as a leader whose unwavering dedication to Nigeria, Africa and global cooperation will stand as his enduring legacy.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that Guterres signed the condolence register during his visit.

“On behalf of the United Nations, I extend my heartfelt condolences on the passing of His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari,” Guterres wrote in the register.

“President Buhari will be remembered for his steadfast commitment to selfless service, his leadership in advancing peace and stability across the African region and his dedication to strengthening institutions in Nigeria.

“President Buhari was also a great supporter of the United Nations and a strong voice for multilateralism, solidarity and sustainable development around the world.”

The UN chief concluded his condolence message: “In this moment of loss, our thoughts are with his family, the Government and the people of Nigeria.”

Speaking afterwards with NAN, the UN Chief reflected on his working relationship with Buhari and praised his lifetime of service.

“I had the privilege to work with President Buhari and I will say, I am a great admirer of his extraordinary work.

“Not only in defence of the interest of his own country, Nigeria but in his commitment to the African continent, to sustainable development and very particularly to the United Nations and multilateralism.”

Speaking about Buhari’s contributions to West Africa’s peace and security, Guterres described the late Nigerian leader as a crucial stabilising figure for the region.

“I think President Buhari has been a leading personality in defending the interests of West Africa and in a very difficult context, in affirming Nigeria’s leadership,” he said.

The UN chief affirmed that Buhari’s contributions to West Africa’s peace and security “was of course very much appreciated,”.

Guterres extended the UN’s sympathy to Buhari’s family, the Nigerian government and people, assuring that the world remembers him as a true servant-leader whose legacy will inspire generations to come.

The Chargé d’Affaires, Permanent Mission of Nigeria to the UN, Mr Syndoph Endoni, thanked Guterres for the condolence visit.

Endoni said the condolence visit highlighted Buhari’s standing as a statesman whose voice carried weight far beyond Nigeria’s borders.

Amb. Bola Asaju and the Head of Chancery of the Mission, Mr Razak Lawal, were among the officers who received the UN chief during his condolence visit.

Buhari ruled Nigeria as a military leader from 1983 to 1985 and returned as a democratically elected President from 2015 to 2023.

Buhari died on Sunday at a London hospital at the age of 82 and was buried in his hometown in Daura, Nigeria on Tuesday. (NAN)