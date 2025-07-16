Buhari told me to care for the poor — Peter Obi

Obi

By Idowu Bankole

The Labour Party Presidential candidate in the 2023 general election, Mr Peter Obi, has reminisced about his encounter with the late former Nigerian President, Muhammadu Buhari, during a political campaign.

Obi described the former Nigerian military Head of State and President as a man whose sincere appeal to fight for the poor stood out.

Peter Obi, who was fielding questions from reporters at the Third Day Prayers organised in honour of the late former Nigerian leader, Buhari, said leaders must “learn how to serve our country, knowing that one day we will all be called back by our creator.”

He said, “I had the opportunity of meeting late Muhammadu Buhari while I was campaigning, and I remember his words till today, and he said to me, please care for the poor Nigerians, and that is all I always remember, and I believe he did his best within his capacity.”

On what Nigerians need to learn from late Buhari, Peter Obi said, “We have to all learn how to serve our country, knowing that one day we will all be called back by our creator.”

According to Peter Obi, “Buhari’s sincere appeal for fighting and caring for the poor” is are perfect description of a man who lived a life of simplicity.

Vanguard reported that President Bola Tinubu and other top dignitaries received the body of the former president Buhari on arrival at the Katsina International airport on Tuesday before leaving for Daura for a state burial.

Muhammadu Buhari died on Sunday in a London hospital after a brief illness. He has since been buried according to Islamic rites in his Daura home amidst tears from thousands of sympathisers who thronged his residence to pay their last respect to the former Nigerian president.