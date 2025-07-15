Buhari to be buried in Daura residence – Garba Shehu

Garba Shehu

By Bashir Bello

Garba Shehu, spokesperson of the late former President Muhammadu Buhari, said the remains of the former leader would be buried in his Daura residence.

Shehu told journalists that the graveyard was being dug at Buhari’s residence.

According to him, “The body left London by 7:48 am and it is expected after 7 hours. The graveyard is being dug.”

Buhari died on Sunday in a London hospital.