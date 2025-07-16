Buhari showed genuine desire to bring healing, development in Ogoni – KAGOTE

By Davies Iheamnachor

PORT HARCOURT: The Apex Socio-Cultural Organization of Ogoni People, KAGOTE, has condoled with the Government and the family of Late Muhammadu Buhari, over the demise former Nigeria President.

KAGOTE in a condolence message signed by its President, Rt. Hon. Emmanuel Deeyah, in Port Harcourt, described Late Buhari as a Nigerian leader, who engaged with issues concerning Ogoni and showed sincere and genuine desire to bring about healing and development to Ogoniland.

Deeyah noted that Buhari showed genuine commitment to the remediation of the polluted Ogoni environment as recommended by the United Nations Environmental Project, UNEP, Report on Ogoniland, adding that efforts ignited the process.

He said: “The apex socio-cultural organization of Ogoni people,KAGOTE extends her deepest condolences to the Government and people of Nigeria,as well as the family of the late former President of the Federal Republic, His Excellency President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR.MENE DOOLENU 1

“KAGOTE, remembers with fond memories President Buhari’s commitment to environmental justice and his genuine efforts at addressing the historical injustices faced by Ogoni people and his pursuit of the implementation of the United Nations Environmental Programme Report on Ogoni land.

“While acknowledging the challenges that remains, KAGOTE on behalf of the good people of Ogoni, appreciates the willingness of the late Nigerian leader to engage with issues concerning Ogoni, as well as, his sincere and genuine desire to bring about healing and development to Ogoniland.x

Deeyah, however, prayed for the repose of the soul of the late Nigerian leader, adding that the legacies of the former President, would continue to inspire future leaders of the country to prioritize the well-being of Nigerians including that of Ogoni.