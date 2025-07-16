Buhari: Shettima leads Radda, Zulum, ministers to Daura for prayers

Shettima

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA –THE Vice President, Senator Kashim Shettima, on Wednesday, led a delegation comprising the Governors of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Umara Zulum and Katsina State, Dikko Umar Radda as well as some ministers and mourners to Daura, Katsina state for prayers at the residence of the late former President, Muhammadu Buhari.

The Vice President led the delegation as directed by President Bola Tinubu.

A statement by the Senior Special Assistant to the President on Media and Communications, Office of the Vice President, Stanley Nkwocha, stated that “the third-day prayer is expected to take place tomorrow (Thursday), with the Vice President leading other mourners at the prayers.”

Recall that Senator Shettima was despatched to London by President Tinubu to bring the remains of the former President, Buhari, who died on Sunday, July 13.

The Vice President departed London for Nigeria about 7:45 am on Tuesday in the company of some family members of the late President.

They accompanied the remains of the late former President for burial in Daura, Katsina State later today.