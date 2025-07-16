Buhari resisted attempts to undermine NASS -Gbajabiamila

—Reflects on late President’s support to him as Speaker

By Johnbosco Agbakwuru

ABUJA – Chief of Staff to President Bola Tinubu, Rt. Hon. Femi Gbajabiamila, has paid tribute to the late President Muhammadu Buhari, describing him as a statesman who resisted efforts by some within the presidency to use his name to undermine the National Assembly.

Gbajabiamila, who served as Speaker of the House of Representatives from 2019 to 2023, said the late President gave him unwavering support throughout his tenure.

President Buhari, who passed away on Sunday, July 13, following a brief but undisclosed illness in a London hospital, remained steadfast and true to his word.

According to Gbajabiamila, Buhari resisted attempts to sabotage the House of Representatives, enabling a period of stability that allowed the 9th National Assembly to become a legislature focused on policy innovation and dedicated service to the Nigerian people.

In a heartfelt tribute, Gbajabiamila said: “From the moment I received news of former President Muhammadu Buhari’s death, I was overwhelmed with profound grief, recognizing a loss too deep for words.”

“I considered President Buhari not only a friend but also a father figure. He embodied dignity, integrity, and unwavering resolve, always following through on commitments to himself, his family, his associates, and our nation.”

“He was a statesman who occupies a unique place in the history and collective consciousness of a country he served for over six decades.”

“Life teaches us the inevitability of death and loss — a lesson often learned through grief. Yet, even when expected, death surprises us. Nigeria now mourns a soldier, administrator, and politician who has been a defining figure in our national story.”

Gbajabiamila reflected on the personal honor of working closely with Buhari, emphasizing the late President’s firm support: “As Speaker, I enjoyed President Buhari’s unflinching support amid persistent attempts by some to use his office to undermine the parliament for political gain.”

“When these challenges distracted our work, I approached him. He assured me that national interests were paramount and pledged his support as long as I served that cause.”

“True to his word, he resisted efforts to destabilize the House, ushering a period of stability that fostered legislative innovation in service to Nigerians.”

He described this steadfastness as one of Buhari’s enduring legacies.

“I am grateful for the many times I could personally thank him for his support and commitment to our country,” Gbajabiamila added.

Acknowledging Buhari’s humanity, Gbajabiamila noted, “Like any public figure, he was not infallible. Over decades in the public eye, his mistakes were magnified, but he remained an honorable and dignified man, a committed soldier and passionate patriot.”

He urged Nigerians to remember and honor Buhari’s life and contributions to nation-building.

Extending condolences to the former First Lady, Mrs. Aisha Buhari, the Buhari family, and loved ones, Gbajabiamila said: “May they find comfort in President Buhari’s profound accomplishments and the lessons of tenacity, dignity, and grace he embodied throughout his life.”

“To his friends and supporters across Nigeria, let us continue the work of building a peaceful and prosperous nation — the greatest tribute to our lanky general and great statesman.”

He concluded with a prayer:

“May Allah grant him Aljannah Firdaus and forever comfort his family.”