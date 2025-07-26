Buhari rejected UAE’s personal jet offer in 2016 — Garba Shehu

Former Senior Special Assistant to the late President Muhammadu Buhari on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, has revealed that his principal turned down offers of luxury gifts, including a personal aircraft from the United Arab Emirates (UAE) and a diamond-studded wristwatch from a Nigerian designer.

Speaking on Inside Sources with Laolu Akande on Channels Television on Friday, Shehu described these moments as clear evidence of Buhari’s steadfast integrity while in office.

He recounted how a Nigerian fashion designer, impressed by Buhari’s leadership, crafted a customised diamond wristwatch bearing the president’s image. However, Buhari rejected the gift.

He said, “And the guy, fascinated by President Muhammadu Buhari, crafted this wristwatch studded with diamonds. Customised, with the picture of the president embossed on it. And he brought it. However, Buhari flatly rejected the gift.

“The president looked at it, and he said, ‘Diamond wristwatch? I can’t wear this. Please tell this young Nigerian that he’s doing well for himself. He’s also a good ambassador of the country. We’ll continue to encourage him, let him please continue to promote the image, the name of this country in his trade. But the wristwatch, take it back to him. I can’t use it,” Shehu disclosed.

Shehu also recalled an incident during Buhari’s official visit to Abu Dhabi in 2016 when the Emir of Abu Dhabi offered him a private aircraft as a personal gift.

He said, “When we went to the United Arab Emirates in 2016, and in Abu Dhabi, which is the capital, the Emir of Abu Dhabi actually asked the president of UAE, which aircraft did he want? He offered him an aircraft.”

“The president said, if it is for my country? I will accept. But the Emir said, “No, it’s for you personally, so that you can also use after you leave office.”

However, according to Shehu, Buhari said, “I don’t need an aircraft when I leave office. In any case, I can’t maintain it.’ And that ended the story.”