Buhari ‘one of Nigeria’s towering sons’ – Atiku pays tribute

Former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has paid a moving tribute to the late President Muhammadu Buhari, describing him as “one of Nigeria’s towering sons” and a leader who bore the weight of national service with unwavering determination.

In a personally signed statement released on the day of Buhari’s burial in Daura, Katsina State, Atiku said the former President’s passing “has cast a long shadow across the land, stirring reflections on legacy, sacrifice, and the fleeting nature of power.”

“It is an honour to be present in Daura, to stand shoulder to shoulder with his family, his kinsmen, and the Nigerian people as we commit him to Mother Earth,” he wrote.

Reflecting on their political rivalry, Atiku noted that while he and Buhari often stood on “opposite shores of the political river,” death reminds all that what ultimately endures is shared humanity. “In his own way, he bore the burden of leadership with unwavering will and served the country he so dearly loved with a sense of purpose shaped by his convictions,” he said.

Atiku extended his condolences to the Buhari family, the people of Katsina State, and the nation at large, praying that God, in His infinite mercy, grants the late President eternal rest.

“May the Almighty forgive his shortcomings, accept his return, and grant him Aljannah Firdaus,” Atiku stated.

The former Vice President concluded with a broader message to all Nigerians, urging reflection on the deeper meaning of leadership and legacy. “Let this moment also remind us all, leaders and citizens alike, that the true measure of life is not in the length of our days, but in the depth of our service and the footprints we leave on the sands of time.”

“Farewell, President Buhari. May the soil of Daura rest gently upon you,” he wrote.