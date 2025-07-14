Buhari great leader who served Nigeria with integrity – First Lady

The First Lady, Sen. Oluremi Tinubu, has mourned former President Muhammadu Buhari, describing him as a great leader who served the country with integrity.

In a heartfelt condolence message issued in Abuja on Monday, the First Lady expressed profound grief over the death of the two times Head of State who passed away in London following a prolonged illness.

Mrs Tinubu, who appreciated Buhari’s dedication to the nation’s service, described him as a leader who served the country with love, devotion, integrity and unwavering commitment to his people.

“It is with deep sadness that I received the news of the passing of Former President Muhammadu Buhari (GCFR). Our nation has lost a great leader who dedicated his life to the service of our beloved country.

“Former President Buhari served Nigeria with unwavering commitment, integrity, and a deep love for his people.

“He was a man of immense courage, conviction, and a tireless advocate for justice and good governance,” she said.

Mrs Tinubu further said that part of Buhari’s leadership impact includes his dedication to the common good and his unwavering belief in the potential of every Nigerian.

“To his beloved wife, Hajia Aisha Buhari, his children, grandchildren and the entire family, I extend my deepest and most heartfelt condolences.

“May you find solace in the outpouring of love and support from a grateful nation. Please know that all of we share your grief.

“May Almighty Allah grant former President Muhammadu Buhari Al-janah Firdaus and comfort his wife, family and all Nigerians,” the first lady said.

