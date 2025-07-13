Buhari: Govs Otti, Bago, Adeleke, Ooni, Sen Wamako, others mourn

Governors Alex Otti of Abia, Mohammed Umaru Bago of Niger and Ademola Adeleke of Osun State have offered their condolences to the family of former President Muhammadu Buhari, who died in a London clinic on Sunday after a brief illness.

The family spokesperson on X announced the ex-president’s passing.

Reacting to the development, Gov Otti, in a statement by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, said he received the news of Buhari’s death with sadness.

He therefore sent condolences to the President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Sen. Bola Ahmed Tinubu. Also, he commiserated with the family of the late former President and the people of Katsina State.

The statement read in part: “Governor of Abia State, His Excellency, Dr. Alex Otti, OFR, has received the sad news of the passing of the immediate past President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Alhaji Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR.”

Also reacting, Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago described Buhari as an elder statesman who had etched his name in the annals of Nigeria’s history.

“President Buhari was a very disciplined personality and had lived a life of service to humanity and dedication to nation-building.

“The deceased was an icon of integrity and patriotism from when he was a military officer to when he became the Head of State in 1983 and was democratically elected as President in 2015 and 2019.”

Osun State Governor, Ademola Adeleke, has described late President Muhammadu Buhari as a patriot who contributed immensely to national development.

The Governor, in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Olawale Rasheed, extended his condolences to President Bola Tinubu on this devastating loss, saying that Nigeria has lost a distinguished leader who gave his all for the country’s progress.

While commiserating with former First Lady, Mrs Aishat Buhari, surviving children and immediate family, the Governor said they have lost more than just a father and confidant, but an embodiment of integrity who brought so much difference to governance in Nigeria.

In addition, Senator Aliyu Magatakarda Wamakko, in his condolence message to the late ex-president’s family said “Nigeria has lost one of its most iconic and selfless leaders, an incorruptible patriot, a disciplined statesman, and a symbol of integrity who dedicated his entire life to the service of our nation with honour, courage, and unshakable commitment.”

A statement by the former Sokoto State governor read in part: “It is with profound shock, deep sorrow, and a heavy heart that I received the devastating news of the passing of our elder statesman, former President Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR.

“Nigeria has lost one of its most iconic and selfless leaders, an incorruptible patriot, a disciplined statesman, and a symbol of integrity who dedicated his entire life to the service of our nation with honour, courage, and unshakable commitment.

More so, the Ooni of Ife, Oba Adeyeye Ogunwusi, has described the late former President Muhammadu Buhari as a man who gave his all for Nigeria.

Ooni, in a statement issued by his spokesperson, Mose Olafare, described the former President’s death as a shock and the end of a chapter in the nation’s history.

He said during his recent meeting with the ex-President, he never showed any sign of ailment, but added that death is inevitable for all humanity.

The monarch said, “As a true son of the North, an esteemed elder statesman of the Nigerian federation, a pan-African par excellence, Muhammadu Buhari stood for integrity, frugality, and unwavering devotion to the ideals of a better Nigeria. His place in our national consciousness remains etched in gold, and history will be kind to his memory.