Buhari, Awujale left indelible marks on Nigeria’s history – Prof Olamiju

By Shina Abubakar, Osogbo

The late President Muhammadu Buhari has been described as a patriotic Nigerian leader, who left indelible marks on the nation’s history.

This was disclosed by Professor Siji Olamiju in a condolence message addressed to President Bola Tinubu on the demise of the ex President and the Awujale of Ijebuland, Oba Sikiru Adetona.

He also said the late Awujale contributed immensely to the development of traditional institutions in the country throughout his lifetime, ensuring that the “Ojude Oba” become a celebrated festival.

A statement made available to newsmen by his media aide on Wednesday, he described the two prominent leaders as honourable men, whose legacy cannot be forgotten in the nation’s history.

While reflecting on the contributions of the two leaders, he noted that President Buhari’s leadership and vision for Nigeria will always be remembered, and his legacy will continue to inspire future generations. He recalled President Buhari’s early days as a military Head of State, where he introduced the War Against Indiscipline, a program aimed at reorienting the nation’s values and discipline.

The professor also highlighted President Buhari’s role in uniting the party and ensuring a smooth transition of power to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, playing an elderly role in guiding and advising the party towards achieving its goals.

He also paid special tribute to the late Oba Sikiru Adetona, who reigned for over 60 years, bringing stability and prosperity to the people of Ijebu land in Ogun State. He noted that the monarch’s wise leadership and counsel had a profound impact on the kingdom and beyond, and his legacy will be cherished for generations to come.

“On behalf of my family and the entire good people of Osun, most especially Osun East Senatorial District, I extend our deepest condolences to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, and the entire nation on the passing of two great leaders and his bosom allies, who left indelible marks on our nation and community.

“Our hearts go out to the people of Ogun State, particularly the good people of Ijebu land, who have lost a revered monarch who ruled with wisdom and integrity for over six decades. May the good Lord grant the royal family and the entire people of Ijebu land the strength to bear this irreparable loss,” he added.