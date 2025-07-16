Late President Muhammadu Buhari (r) and former CNS, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo, at the Navy’s Presidential Fleet Review in Lagos, a week before the late former President left office.

By Evelyn Usman

Former Chief of Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Gambo (Rtd), has described the death of former President of Nigeria, Muhammadu Buhari, as a monumental loss not only to his immediate family but to the entire Nigerian nation .

Gambo, who was the 21st indigenous Chief of the Naval Staff (2021–2023), served under late President Buhari until the end of his administration in 2023.

In a statement personally signed by him and issued to Vanguard, the former naval Chief recounted his personal and professional encounters with the late Buhari, describing him as a man of rare courage and disciplined conviction.

Part of his tribute read : “ As a soldier, General Buhari stood tall with courage, unwavering discipline and an incorruptible spirit. As a statesman and former President and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces, he embodied the highest ideals of public service, personal sacrifice and national commitment. His journey through Nigeria’s turbulent political and security landscape remains a testament to his resilience, fortitude and selfless patriotism.

“I recall with immense gratitude and humility his entrusting me with the honour of serving our nation as Chief of the Naval Staff, in January 2021. That appointment, which lasted until the end of his tenure in 2023, remains one of the greatest privileges of my life. I have very fond memories of hosting him at the Navy’s Presidential Fleet Review in Lagos, a week before he left office. It was his last major military assignment as President and Commander-in-Chief, and an opportunity to commemorate the transformation of the Nigerian Navy under his leadership”.

Continuing, he said “In him, I found not only a Commander-in-Chief, but a father figure who was firm yet fair, deeply principled and constantly invested in the well-being and professional growth of those under his leadership. His impact on my life and the lives of countless others in the military and civilian spheres, will remain indelible. In his quiet and unassuming style,he was never one to seek adulation or publicity for what he did,he offered boundless support to me and the other Service Chiefs,investing in the welfare of our personnel, and the acquisition of new hardware and equipment, and giving us the space and the confidence to fulfill our mandate.

“President Buhari’s integrity was his enduring signature. In a world too often swayed by transient gains, he remained unmoved, anchored in honesty, simplicity and love for his country. His deep compassion for the poor and the less privileged reflected in his policies and personal conduct. His austere lifestyle, transparent governance style and tireless war against corruption set a standard that continues to inspire generations of Nigerians.

“There was no bigger fan of his than my mother, and her joy was indescribable when I was named the Chief of Naval Staff by a President she deeply admired and had followed for decades. One of her best moments was paying him a personal visit after he left office, and she joins the millions of people who now deeply mourn him.

Though his physical presence is no longer with us, his spirit lives on in every institution he strengthened, every reform he championed, and every life he touched.

His family and Nigerians will find solace in the knowledge that he served his people with honour, left this world with dignity, and will forever be remembered as one of the most consequential leaders in our nation’s history. His legacy is a light that will never fade, Insha Allah. As we bid him farewell, I pray that Almighty Allah (SWT) grants him Aljannah Firdaus. May He also grant strength and peace to his beloved family and to all of us who mourn the passing of a great patriot”, Gambo stated.