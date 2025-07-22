Bring the trophy home – Tinubu charges Super Falcons after South Africa win

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has congratulated Nigeria’s Super Falcons following their dramatic 2-1 victory over South Africa in the semi-finals of the 2024 Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON).

Describing the win as “nothing short of superlative,” the President praised the team for their courage, skill, and resilience, calling it “a magnificent display of grit, talent, and the indomitable Nigerian spirit.”

In a statement issued shortly after the match, President Tinubu celebrated the Falcons’ achievement and urged them to remain focused as they chase a record-extending 10th WAFCON title.

“Well deserved! Congratulations to our Super Falcons! Your incredible #WAFCON2024 semi-finals victory over South Africa today was nothing short of superlative,” the President stated.

“You have made the nation proud. Keep soaring. Don’t stop until you bring the trophy home. Go for our 10th title,” he added.

With the final now in sight, President Tinubu assured the team of the full support of Nigerians at home and abroad, saying: “Nigerians worldwide are rooting for you. We are waiting to receive the cup.”

The Super Falcons are set to face either Morocco or Ghana in the final as they aim to reclaim the continental crown.

Vanguard News