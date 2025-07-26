Bring back aggrieved APC members from ADC, Osifo tells Yilwatda

Yilwatda

A former presidential aspirant, Chief Stanley Osifo, has advised the new Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, to do his best to unite and strengthen the party.

Osifo, a chieftain of the party,gave the advice in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Lagos.

He congratulated Yilwatda on his emergence as chairman and urged him to bring back all aggrieved APC members, who had left for the African Democratic Congress (ADC).

Usifo said that Yilwatda’s strength and leadership capacity would be put to test during the the upcoming by-elections and off-cycle governorship elections in some states.

Osifo said: “Right now, before him (Yilwatda), are the coming elections, the by-elections taking place in different constituencies and senatorial districts.

“We also have members of APC who have decided to join the coalition that later adopted the African Democratic Congress because they are aggrieved.

“Yilwatda’s acumen is going to be put to the test with these, to see how he can coordinate and interact with the different levels of the party to ensure victory for all the party candidates in the coming by-elections in August.

“I think he should do his best to reach out to aggrieved APC members hibernating in ADC because the larger we are, the better for us.

“So, let us reach out to those coalition members and bring them to back to ou fold.”

He also urged the new chairman to take the party back to the people at grassroots to get more support ahead of the 2027 general elections.

“I strongly believe that he (Yilwatda) is going to put all in his arsenal to work to strengthen APC nationally, working with the states, the local governments, the wards, and then at the unit level.

“I equally strongly believe that he will also work earnestly with diaspora members of APC. I believe he knows what it takes. His position now is like a national leader of our party.

“As the chairman, he is the one leading the party, giving direction to the party, giving the party statements. His actions, to a large extent, will determine the party’s outlook , ” Osifo said.

Urging Yilwatda to do his best to resolve all the leadership issues, Osifo said that the party must follow democratic principles in all decisions.

“And it is very simple. The majority, not the few, should have the way. So in democratic governance, there is regular elections, there is freedom to contest for any position, there is also no disenfranchisement of members in any elections.

“Everyone should be given equal opportunity to aspire and contest without intimidation. This is the only tenet that will make the APC stronger,” he said.

According to him, party leaders must provide a level playing ground for aspirants for any political offices, without the influence of any godfather.

Osifo, who expressed confidence in the capacity of Yilwatda, urged APC hierarchy to work with the new chairman to take the party to greater heights