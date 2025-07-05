Bright Chimezie lands another deal with ONErpm

By Benjamin Njoku

Barely a month after Sony Music Publishing signed publishing deal with Bright Chimezie, the highlife legend has landed another mouth-watering distribution and digital partnership deal with ONErpm, one of the world’s leading music distribution and artist services platforms.

This new partnership will reintroduce Bright Chimezie’s iconic catalog to a global audience, while also supporting the digital release of future projects under ONErpm’s expansive network. With a career spanning over four decades, Bright Chimezie’s music – rich in satire, culture, and African rhythms – has remained a beloved staple across generations.

Speaking on the deal, Bright Chimezie said “My music has always been about the people, our culture, and our message. With ONErpm, I’m excited to bring Zigima to new ears across the world.”

Chidinma Maduforo, General Manager of Onerpm Nigeria, said, “This is a major step in solidifying the legacy of Bright Chimezie in the digital age. ONErpm brings a powerful platform that ensures his voice continues to resonate far and wide.”

Bright Chimezie joins a growing list of African legends and contemporary stars utilizing ONErpm’s cutting-edge distribution technology and promotional tools to reach fans globally.