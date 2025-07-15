BRGIE in talks with U.S govt over deal, makes offer public

By Chris Onuoha

The Biafra Republic Government-in-Exile (BRGIE), has discussed with United States officials on a possible agreement between the group and U.S. government officials.

BRGIE, currently led by its acting Prime Minister, Ogechukwu Nkere, has had conversations with U.S. policy-makers, offering both economic and defense deals in exchange for political support, being considered.

According to Ogechukwu Nkere, he said the group has been in discussions with several U.S. officials regarding agreements between BRGIE and the United States government.

He said: “We have offered several items, which we will now make public, and these include Defense agreements between the United States government and Biafra which will allow permanent military bases in Biafra as well as access to seaports, and to station U.S. troops; Establish a close counter-terrorism collaboration between the United States and Biafra against Islamic terrorist groups in the region, as well as piracy in the Gulf of Guinea; Enter into MOU agreements with the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency, and allow for the CIA to operate freely in Biafra territory.

“Other agreements include invitation to the U.S. Central Intelligence Agency to establish listening posts in Biafra, for the purposes of signals and intelligence and to establish economic agreements, especially in the areas of critical minerals and oil and gas, which would include preferential treatment and concessions for U.S. companies,” stated Nkere.

In addiction, the group expects, in exchange, the following from the U.S. government which include political support from US towards self-determination, backing an eventual United Nations formal recognition or acceptance of BRGIE’s self-referendum in which 50,048,916 Biafrans voted “yes” to exit Nigeria and gain independence.

Nkere recalls that there is prior precedence, with the U.S. supporting South Sudan’s independence backed by U.N. referendum. “The U.S should recognize the declaration of restoration of independence of the United States of Biafra as an independent nation as ratified in December 2nd, 2024 in Lahti Finland.

“The U.S. should establish itself as a mediator between the Biafra Government and the government of Nigeria, to assist in negotiations between the separation of the two parties in round table discussions.

“The U.S. government should pressure the government of Nigeria to release Indigenous People of Biafra leader Mazi Nnamdi Kanu and to allow him safe passage out of Nigeria. Furthermore, the U.S. government should pressure the government of Finland to release BRGIE Prime Minister Simon Ekpa, who has been subjected to a politically motivated detention at the instigation of the Nigerian government,” noted Nkere.

According to Nkere, “In light of President Trump and his administration’s recent successful mediation between Rwanda and the Democratic Republic of Congo, and the United States’ likely recognition of the independence of Somaliland, I wanted to more publicly, highlight BRGIE’s offer to the United States government.

“I have already been discussing a tentative deal with several U.S. officials, and think this is the time for the U.S. government to move forward into agreements with BRGIE.

“BRGIE will be a pillar of stability and a country which will be the closest friend of the United States in West Africa and the Gulf of Guinea,” Nkere added.