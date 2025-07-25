Breast cancer: Shieldher Initiative empowers community on early detection

By Adegboyega Adeleye

The ShieldHer Initiative has launched her free breast cancer awareness outreach, which focuses on providing women in local communities with comprehensive solutions for breast cancer and encouraging early detection.



The inaugural edition of the outreach was held on Thursday, July 10, featuring free breast screening and general health checkup for women and men in Ayetuntun Community in Bariga, Lagos.

Themed, ‘Early detection saves lives,’ the outreach featured Clinical Breast Examinations (CBE) by trained professionals, Blood pressure, blood sugar, and BMI checks (which was made open to everyone), referrals for free mammograms (high risks women aged 40+ or with suspicious lumps), and wellness resources and support.

The event was organised in partnership with Pearl Oncology, Operation Feed Africa Initiative, Sebeccly Cancer Care, and Complex solutions as participants were urged to take a step towards better health because early detection saves lives.

Among the beneficiaries of the outreach was Chief Monsuru Onifade, the Secretary of the Ayetuntun Community Development Association and the Parents’ Forum Coordinator of the host school, who commended the initiative, noting that he was further enlightened on the impact of early detection in the fight against breast cancer. He also prayed for the conveners of the initiative, offered them valuable advice, and praised their efforts, urging them to continue their good work of humanitarian service.

The Founder/convener of the initiative, Udo Wisdom, applauded the turnout, which according to him surpassed the milestone the team set earlier. He affirmed that the outreach does not end here, as there is a plan to follow up on the participants to extend health benefits to those who need it, such as scans, referrals for free mammograms (for women aged 40+ or with suspicious lumps), and wellness resources and support.

He went further to appreciate the sponsors and partners who contributed their quota in making the event a success, the volunteers and team members for their selfless heart of service and love for social impact, and hopes to plan for a better outreach next time.

The event also featured a Question and Answer session where participants engaged in an interactive session with the nurse in charge of Pearl Oncology, Nurse Abigeal Yusuf, who gave insightful details and health tips as to how women and men can ensure nutritional ethics and stay hale and hearty in a high risk developing nation as Nigeria. Questions posed to the nurse included the risk factors of Breast cancer and the health precautions attached to it which she duly provided answers to. The participants were serenaded with music, fun and entertaining games as the health checkups were conducted concurrently.

According to the World Health Organization, Breast cancer is the most common cancer worldwide and leading cause of cancer death among women disproportionately affecting individuals in low and middle-income countries. The 5-year survival rates in high-income countries exceeds 90%, compared with 66% in India and 40% in South Africa.

Breast cancer outreach events in Nigeria are primarily focused on raising awareness, promoting early detection through screening, and providing support to those affected by the disease. The ShieldHer Initiative is evidently one envisioned to empower women across undeserved communities with the knowledge and skills for breast self-examination while facilitating access to diagnostic resources through strategic NGO partnerships.

Early cancer detection through screening and awareness of symptoms is crucial for effective treatment and improved survival rate as it improves the chances of successful treatment, which can cater for the risks attached to the unavailability of equipped facilities and health workforce especially in developing nations such as Nigeria.

Addressing journalists, the Headmistress of the host school, Alubarika Primary School Bariga, Mrs. Oke R.A, was overjoyed and commended ShieldHer initiative for choosing her school as the host. She noted that the day is an unforgettable day in her life as it is her birthday.

Mrs Oke also encouraged women and everyone to always take health outreach programs seriously. She, however, noted that the turnout could have been massive if people were properly sensitized about the fact that the awareness campaign is free.



Breast cancer, a disease where malignant (cancer) cells form in the breast tissues, is the second most common cancer in the world and the most common cancer among women and can also affect men. Its reported incidence is around three times higher in developed regions than in less developed regions.

However, mortality-to-incidence ratios for breast cancer are much higher in developing countries indicating different survival rates suggestive of marked disparities in access to, and quality of, information, screening, diagnostic, and treatment services.

The WHO’s Global Breast Cancer Initiative aims to reduce global breast cancer mortality rates by 2.5 per cent per year by 2040.