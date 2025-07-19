Breakthrough eye test uses AI to predict heart attacks, strokes 10 years in advance

By Sola Ogundipe

In a groundbreaking medical development, scientists have unveiled a revolutionary eye test powered by Artificial Intelligence (AI) that can forecast a person’s risk of heart attack or stroke up to 10 years before it happens.

Researchers used artificial intelligence (AI) to analyse digital retinal photographs – images of the back of the eye that are already used to diagnose some conditions.

The test could one day be offered alongside blood pressure and cholesterol checks to identify more people at highest risk of disease, so they can be offered treatment earlier.’

Researchers at the University of Dundee harnessed AI to analyze digital retinal photographs—routine images taken during eye exams—to detect subtle signs of cardiovascular risk. The technology scans for blood vessel abnormalities, such as narrowing or blockages, and generates a personalized risk score in under a second.

The study’s lead author and consultant cardiologist, Dr. Ify Mordi, explained, “It may be surprising, but the eyes are a window to the heart. Damage in the tiny vessels at the back of the eye often mirrors what’s happening deeper in the body, including the arteries supplying the heart.

“This is a one-stop scan that takes less than a minute. It could become a vital addition to standard health checks, helping identify those who need early intervention,” said Mordi.

Trained on over 4,200 retinal images, the AI tool demonstrated a 70 percent accuracy rate in predicting major cardiovascular events—such as heart attacks and strokes—within a decade. The test was trialed on patients with type 2 diabetes, who routinely undergo retinal scans to monitor for diabetic retinopathy.

Experts say the innovation could transform how cardiovascular risk is assessed. Professor Bryan Williams of the British Heart Foundation, which co-funded the study, emphasized its potential: “The more accurately we can detect someone’s risk, the better our chances of preventing heart attacks and strokes. Retinal scans could be a game-changer.”

Dr. Clare Jonas from the Stroke Association echoed the excitement, noting that AI-driven screening could be especially beneficial for people with diabetes, who face elevated stroke risk.

Analyses of health data, gathered through screening technology such as this eye scan, have exciting potential for better early detection, especially for those with diabetes who have a greater chance of having a stroke.

“Advances like these could make it easier for people at risk of stroke to take the right steps to stop it from happening,” she said.

While the results are promising, researchers caution that more studies are needed to validate the tool’s accuracy and explore how it could be integrated into everyday clinical practice. Still, the potential is enormous—and could help the prevention of thousands of pote6heart attacks and strokes by 2035.