BREAKING: Tinubu renames UNIMAID after Buhari

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu on Thursday announced that the University of Maiduguri would be renamed in honour of the late leader, Muhammadu Buhari.

The institution will now be known as Muhammadu Buhari University, Maiduguri.

Presiding over the session, President Tinubu delivered a stirring tribute, celebrating Buhari’s life as one defined by discipline, moral fortitude, and unwavering patriotism.

He described Buhari not as a perfect man—no leader is—but as a good, decent, and honourable man.

While acknowledging that Buhari’s record, like all legacies, will be subject to debate, Tinubu insisted that the character he brought to public life, the moral force he carried, and the incorruptible standard he represented will not be forgotten.

The chamber, filled with cabinet ministers, senior government officials, and aides, fell into reflective silence as the President spoke of the late leader with both personal reverence and national pride.

President Tinubu described Buhari’s life as one of austere honour, marked by restraint in power and resistance to political temptation.

He said Buhari “stood always ramrod—unmoved by the temptation of power, unseduced by applause, and unafraid of the loneliness that sometimes comes to those who do what is right rather than popular.” According to him, Buhari set a moral tone in governance, one rooted in transparency, justice, and quiet courage.

Reflecting on their shared political journey, Tinubu recalled how their alliance—alongside others drawn from across political and regional divides—led to Nigeria’s first peaceful democratic transfer of power from one ruling party to another in 2015. He described Buhari’s leadership during that transition as restrained and dignified, noting that he bore the burdens of office without complaint.

While recognising that every legacy invites scrutiny, Tinubu asserted that Buhari’s integrity and discipline must remain a benchmark for future leadership. He noted that the late president’s patriotism was lived more in action than in words, and that his righteousness never sought attention.

The special FEC session concluded with prayers and a moment of silence in honour of the late leader. Across the country, tributes continue to pour in from dignitaries, civil society groups, and everyday Nigerians reflecting on Buhari’s life of service.

President Tinubu’s announcement to rename the University of Maiduguri adds a lasting institutional tribute to Buhari’s memory. It is both symbolic and strategic, anchoring his legacy in a region that bore the brunt of insurgency—and where his administration invested heavily in recovery and reconstruction.

In his final reflection, Tinubu reaffirmed: “The incorruptible standard he represented will not be forgotten.”

Vanguard News