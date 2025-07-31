Breaking: Court sentences Hafsoh Lawal’s killer, Bello, to death

By Demola Akinyemi, Ilorin

After four months of trial, Justice Hannah Olushola Ajayi of the Kwara State High Court sitting in Ilorin today, Thursday, sentenced Abdulrahman Bello, the suspected killer of Hafsoh Yetunde Lawal, a 24-year-old final-year student of Kwara State College of Education, Ilorin, to death by hanging.

The court, however, discharged and acquitted four other suspects: Ahmed Abdulwasiu ‘M’, 41 years; Suleiman Muyideen ‘M’, 28 years; Jamiu Uthman ‘M’, 29 years; and Abdulrahmon Jamiu ‘M’, 31 years.

Recall that Alfa AbdulRahman Bello, the killer of the final-year student of Kwara State College of Education Ilorin, Hafsoh Lawal, at the commencement of the trial confessed before the court to killing his Facebook lover for money rituals.

He also claimed to be an Islamic cleric and that he carried out the act all alone.

Bello, who said he killed Lawal because he needed human hands for money rituals, regretted that if only he had known another way to source the needed ingredient, he wouldn’t have killed her.

On February 13, 2025, Hafsoh Lawal was said to be attending a naming ceremony of her friend’s newbornbaby when AbdulRahman Bello called her to his residence somewhere around Offa garage area of Ilorin.

AbdulRahman Bello, during the trial, told the court that after having bouts of sex with Hafsoh, he choked her by the neck, after which she passed on, and he then dismembered her body.

At another time, AbdulRahman Bello said Hafsoh Bello died of asthma after having rounds of sex with her and that the fear of how to dispose of the lifeless body caused him to dismember her body.

