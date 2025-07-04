Court finds Senator Natasha guilty of contempt, fines her N5m

Credit: AIT News

…orders her to publish apology in 2 dailies

By Ikechukwu Nnochiri

ABUJA– The Federal High Court sitting in Abuja, on Friday, found the suspended lawmaker representing Kogi Central, Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, guilty of contempt.

The court, in a ruling that was delivered by Justice Binta Nyako, noted that the embattled lawmaker went against its order by publishing a satirical apology to the Senator President, Godswill Akpabio.

It held that the said apology, which she published on her Facebook page on April 7, made a mockery of a gag order that was placed on the parties by the court

Consequently, the court ordered Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan to within seven days, publish an apology to it in two national dailies and also on her Facebook page.

The court equally ordered her to pay N5 million fine, stressing that her contempt was in a civil proceeding.

Even though the court decision followed a contempt action that was initiated by Senator Akpabio, the court declined to issue any order in his favour.

Meanwhile, the court has proceeded to deliver its judgement on the suit Senator Akpoti-Uduaghan filed to quash the six-month suspension that was slammed on her by the Senate.

Details soon.