Breaking: Alozie’s late strike sends Nigeria into WAFCON final

credit: @Justinaaniefiok/x

Nigeria’s Super Falcons booked their place in the Women’s Africa Cup of Nations (WAFCON) final with a thrilling 2-1 victory over South Africa, thanks to a 94th-minute winner from Michelle Alozie in Tuesday’s semifinal clash in Casablanca.

The match began with Nigeria pressing high and forcing early errors, nearly capitalizing on a spilled freekick from Alozie.

After sustained pressure, Nigeria took the lead just before halftime when Bambanani Mbane was penalized for a handball while stopping Folashade Ijamilusi in the box.

Captain Rasheedat Ajibade calmly converted the resulting penalty, giving the Falcons a 1-0 advantage at the break.

South Africa hit back in the 60th minute. Linda Motlhalo equalized from the spot after Osinachi Ohale clumsily fouled Hildah Magaia inside the box.

The goal was the first Nigeria had conceded in the tournament and shifted momentum briefly in Banyana Banyana’s favour.

Both teams pushed for a winner in a tense and physical encounter, with chances falling to Jennifer Echegini, Esther Okoronkwo, and Chinwendu Ihezuo for Nigeria, while Jermaine Seoposenwe and substitute Noxolo Cesane posed threats for South Africa.

Nigeria goalkeeper Chiamaka Nnadozie had to stay alert, while defenders Ohale and Ashleigh Plumptre made crucial interventions.

Tragedy struck in the 84th minute when South Africa’s Gabriela Salgado suffered a serious leg injury while contesting a set piece, leading to emotional scenes as teammates broke down in tears and even Nigerian fans joined in chanting her name in solidarity.

With extra time looming and South Africa shaken, Nigeria pressed on. A cross from Alozie, sent in from deep, created chaos in the Banyana box.

Though Deborah Abiodun didn’t get a clean touch, her presence distracted goalkeeper Andile Dlamini.

Fikile Magama couldn’t clear off the line, allowing the ball to creep in for Alozie’s memorable winner.

The victory puts Nigeria within touching distance of a record 10th WAFCON title, reaffirming their dominance in African women’s football after finishing fourth in the 2022 edition.

South Africa, the defending champions, exit with heads high, but will be concerned for Salgado’s condition after the heartbreaking end to their campaign.

Vanguard News