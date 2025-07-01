Boy scores 365 in UTME, seeks scholarship to study Civil Engineering

By Adesina Wahab

ABUJA — Orji Nnanna Kalu, a brilliant Nigerian student who scored an impressive 365 in the 2025 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), is appealing for financial assistance in the form of a scholarship to pursue a degree in Civil Engineering.

Kalu, who hopes to study at Nile University, scored 72 in English Language, 98 in Mathematics, 98 in Physics, and 97 in Chemistry — placing him among the highest scorers in this year’s UTME.

Speaking on his behalf, his elder brother, Excel Kalu, appealed to well-meaning individuals, philanthropists, and corporate bodies to help actualize the young scholar’s dream of becoming a civil engineer.

“He is a gifted child and, despite facing several challenges, he has consistently excelled academically. His UTME result is outstanding, especially in a year when the overall performance of candidates was generally poor,” Excel said.

Orji’s academic brilliance is further highlighted by his excellent performance in other examinations. He sat for the West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE) in 2024 and earned distinctions in Data Processing, Mathematics, Chemistry, Civic Education, Computer Science, and Technical Drawing. He also secured strong B2 grades in English and Geography, and a B3 in Civic Education.

In the National Examination Council (NECO) exams, he recorded distinctions in all subjects except Data Processing, in which he scored a B2.

Orji, who was also the Head Boy of Lordswill Academy, Gwarinpa, Abuja, is described as a disciplined and focused student. His brother emphasized that verification or further inquiries about him can be made through the school or other appropriate channels.

“With his UTME score, he stands a strong chance of gaining admission. What is left now is the financial support to make it happen,” Excel added.

The family is appealing to anyone willing to assist to help ensure that Orji’s exceptional academic talent is not wasted due to financial constraints.