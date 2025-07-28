Bosalin unveils two new videos for his hit songs “Isi Bekee” “Heartless”

Being in South Africa for the longest since the days of “Ekene Maria” visuals, the hip hop icon is set to reconnect with fans with two hot sizzling visuals.

Both tracks are off his first studio project “Better Late Than Never” in 2020 which came right before “No pain no gain” (2022) —his second.

“Isi Bekee” is one for the streets. The rapper talks about his grind and how he’s focused on getting that Isi Bekee -which translates as foreign currency –and has no time for the naysayers.

Heartless on the other hand highlights the ravaging distrust between couples in modern romantic relationships. The focal point in the lyrics reads “Girl, amalom n’idi heartless” -translates to English directly as, “girl, I had no idea you were heartless.”

There are signs that there might more visuals coming out of the same album —which had other hits like, “Iyoo tested” and more. The rapper hints of new singles in the pipeline as well.

Bosalin, also known as Utali or Utalinator was born Bosah Nwako in Enugu Nigeria but hails from Anambra State, Nigeria. He studied Law at the Nnamdi Azikiwe University, Awka, before transitioning into a career in music. In the early days of his career he released several singles and mixed tapes, including “Awka don cast” “Container” “Adimafudigi” “Okilikili” “Shine” and more.