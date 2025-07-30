Borno moves to digitise civil service with FG’s Service-Wise GPT

By Ndahi Marama, Maiduguri

The Borno State Government said it would domesticate the Federal government’s Service-wise GPT and other digitized innovations that will enhance efficiency and reposition civil service operations in the state.

The state governor, Prof Babagana Umara Zulum stated this when he received the Head of Service of the Federation, Mrs Didi Esther Walson-Jack, in Maiduguri, on Wednesday.

Service-Wise GPT is an AI-powered tool designed to streamline workflows, automate tasks like policy drafting and memo creation, and improve overall efficiency and transparency within the Nigerian public sector.

Zulum, who responded to a request by the HSoF to key into the system, said the state government has followed with keen interest the digital revolution and the new standard set in the civil service under her watch.

“And, as you enumerated a number of them, especially on digitization of the civil service, you talk about Service-Wise GPT and online compendium of federal government circulars and federal civil service academy for training of staff, and service welfare newsletters.

“I want to assure you that most of these items that you mentioned shall be domesticated at the state level, so that we can have effective vertical and horizontal coordination,” he said.

The governor also said, he was reminded by the HSoF on the need for continued professional development of the civil servants, adding that for a very long period of time has not been effective.

He further appealed to the HSoF to lift the standard of the notable institutions under the federal civil service, especially ASCON and other institutions meant for training to improve them and harness their potentials, adding the state is willing to send some of its staff for training.

He said the state government has been supportive to the staff and institutions of the federal government domiciled in the state capital, Maiduguri.

“We have built houses and allocated them to heads of federal civil service in Borno. I will send the allocation letters to your office so that the federal government will owned the houses not the occupants,” he said

He also revealed that his administration has promised to provide furniture for classes to the Federal Government College (FGC) Maiduguri, which, according to him, shall be delivered to the institution soon.

Earlier, the Head of the Civil Service of the Federation said they are united in purpose with the state government in terms of the civil service reforms.

“I’m privileged to see firsthand your development stride, especially in infrastructure, in education and other sectors, these interventions speak volumes. They reflect our shared commitments to our healthier, stronger and more productive work force, and a healthier citizenry. They are investments, not just infrastructure but in people.

“While here, I engaged with key federal institutions in the state including the federal civil service staff who work at the federal Secretariat, they allow us to listen, learn, assess progress and identify areas were we can learn further supports to strengthen public service delivery not only in Borno State but in the northeast as a whole.

“Your Excellency, I most commend. The phase and precision with your administration continues to uplift the civil service from enrolling the Borno State civil servant in the public sector health insurance scheme to streamlining pension documentation and implementing the N70,000 minimum wage.

“You have shown that good governance is not just about policy but about people. These reforms are bold, timely and in perfect alignment with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s Renewed Hope Agenda.

“I’m particularly encouraged by your investment in capacity building for civil servants, structured training, reform initiative and a clear emphasis on performance, reflecting the reforms momentum we are driving at the federal level under the federal civil service implementation plan 2021 to 2025” she added.

The HSoF said the federal government has introduced digital innovations designed for more efficiency, transparency and user-friendliness.

“Your Excellency, Service-wise GTP is becoming quite popular in Nigeria, and I would love for Borno State to adopt it and use it for its own productivity.

“The second digital tool is govmail, this is a secure platform which enables us to generate official email for all public servants.

“As of now, we have created over 34,000 official emails from December last year to date, and with the platform we just keep up creating these emails to everyone, public servants and officials. This of course is the foundation of our digitisation efforts….,” she added.

She commended the governor for the restoration of the Federal Training Centre in Maiduguri after years of displacement due to Boko Haram insurgency in Maiduguri.

“The centre has returned home refurbished, re-equipt and re-energized. It’s pleasing to note your Excellency that we are there this morning with the head of service to see that people who were once IDPs now have a place to operate. This would not have been possible without your steadfast leadership and support.

“We saw potential where others saw abandonment. You acted when many hesitated. For that we are grateful. And we want to tell you that FCE Maiduguri has got full accreditation from the national board for technical education and is now positioned to deliver high-quality academic and technical programs, including diplomas in administration, office technology and others,” she added.