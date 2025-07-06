Borno indigenes demand creation of Savanna State

By Ndahi Marama

The push for the creation of Savanna State from Southern Borno got a major boost, as a large

crowd of supporters stormed the North-East Zonal Public Hearing on constitution review held at the University of Maiduguri.

The event, held at the Mohammed Indimi Hall, saw delegates advocating for the proposed state, which would be carved out of Borno’s Southern Senatorial District, comprising nine local government areas: Biu, Hawul, Askira-Uba, Chibok, Damboa, Shani, Kwaya Kusar, Gwoza, and Bayo.

In addition to the statehood demand, various concerned groups and associations submitted memoranda requesting the creation of 14 additional local government areas within the zone.

Presiding over the session, Chairman of the Senate Committee on Constitution Review and Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin, was represented by the Chairman of the North-East Zonal Hearing and Senate Chief Whip, Senator Mohammed Tahir Monguno (APC, Borno North). He commended the peaceful and large turnout of participants, noting that the session focused on bills and issues related to the amendment of the 1999 Constitution.

He congratulated the people of the proposed Savanna State and other groups from the North-East for their constructive input on issues such as devolution of power, restructuring of the security architecture, creation and autonomy of local governments, and legislative independence.

“This is a golden opportunity,” Monguno said, “as the clamour for constitutional amendments has remained persistent and vigorous since the return to democracy in 1999 following years of military rule.”

In his remarks, Governor Babagana Zulum of Borno State, represented by his deputy, Dr Umar Kadafur, who had earlier declared the session open, praised the leadership of the National Assembly for creating a platform for citizens to contribute to the nation’s constitutional development.

He reaffirmed the state government’s support for participants in their quest to promote inclusivity and strengthen governance at all levels.

Leading the delegation of agitators, Chairman of the Southern Borno Development Association, Ambassador Dauda Danladi, mni, presented the memorandum for the creation of Savanna State on behalf of the people of the nine LGAs.

Danladi disclosed that, for the first time, their agitation has received the official backing of the Borno State government, traditional institutions, and the general public.

“It is on behalf of the people of Askira/Uba, Bayo, Biu, Chibok, Damboa, Gwoza, Hawul, Kwaya-Kusar, and Shani, as well as the entire good people of Borno State, that I humbly present our demand for the creation of Savanna State,” Danladi said.

He recalled that similar requests had been made in 1982, 1983, and 1996 during the Second Republic, as well as in 2014, without success.

“To us, this present process of reviewing the 1999 Constitution, which can accommodate state and local government creation and boundary adjustments, is a welcome development. We pray our demand will receive the blessing of the National Assembly.

“It is in this regard that we respectfully submit our memorandum for the creation of Savanna State, with its proposed capital at Damboa,” he added.

Responding to the submission, former Senate President, Senator Ahmed Lawan (APC, Yobe), Senator Mohammed Ali Ndume (APC, Borno South), Senator Abdul Ningi (PDP, Bauchi), Senator Kaka Shehu Lawan (APC, Borno Central), and other stakeholders across the region endorsed the demand for the creation of Savanna State.

They pledged to give their full support to the initiative to ensure the long-awaited dream becomes a reality.