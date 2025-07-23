Border surveillance: No escape route for criminals in Lagos, Nigeria — NIS

Nigeria Immigration Service.

By Evelyn Usman

LAGOS — THE Comptroller of the Nigeria Immigration Service, NIS, Lagos State Command, Aliyu Akadri, yesterday, cautioned criminals contemplating fleeing the country to reconsider their plans, stating that intensified border surveillance has rendered such attempts futile.

Akadri issued the warning during a courtesy visit to the Commissioner of Police, Lagos State Command, Olohundare Jimoh, at the command headquarters in Ikeja.

He said the Federal Government has equipped the service with sophisticated technology and modern systems, enabling it to effectively track and monitor cross-border movements.

His word: “Once we get an order from the court that a criminal is wanted or they are looking for someone, we remain on alert. The Federal Government has assisted us in so many ways, making our job very easy. There is no way a criminal can sneak out of the country now that we have acquired some new systems.

“Any criminal who has a mind of fleeing the country should better have a rethink because he or she will surely be apprehended, even if he or she takes illegal routes.

“We need each other’s cooperation and collaboration. You cannot underestimate anybody. If there is any intelligence report we gather from our end, I can easily send it to my brother here. And if there’s anything the Police can assist us with, at least my brother can call me. We are working towards the same goal: the goal is to protect Nigeria.”

In his response, CP Jimoh affirmed the commitment of the Lagos Police Command to deepen collaboration with the NIS, describing it as crucial for enhancing internal security across the state.

He said: “The NIS and the Police have been working together for a long time. I want to assure you that during your tenure, we are going to strengthen that cordial working relationship to take it to a higher level to ensure we achieve the objectives the government has set for us, especially in the area of internal security. Working together, we are going to put coordination at the centre stage to ensure that the people of Lagos and visitors alike enjoy the best of security cooperation between the two agencies.”