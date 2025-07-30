Book, fundraise to empower women nano entrepreneurs launched

By Emeka Anaeto

Author and social impact Leader Olasubomi “Subomi” Sofowora, has launched her debut book, Merged Chapters, a fusion of narratives drawn from personal and professional experiences with leadership insights and practical exercises that pushes the reader to be a better version of themselves while understanding the concept of time and seasons, and how to navigate through them.

In his opening remarks during the virtual event, His Highness, Muhammad Sanusi II, Emir of Kano, who described the book as “a guide to growth and resilience—one that can empower countless others on their own journeys,” and reminded guests that “when you empower a woman, you transform a generation.”

Executive coach Dr Laila St Matthew-Daniel praised the work as “a rare blend of sincerity and substance, it invites, offers presence, offers truth.”

Ayotola Jagun, Executive Director at Oando Petroleum, called it “a roadmap and companion for anyone navigating growth, change or self-discovery,” crediting the chapters with guiding her through a pivotal career transition.

Arts and reflection framed the ceremony, as literary enthusiast Bolu Sofowora delivered an emotive rendition of The Journey Within; a poem written by the author that opens the book.

Government and Corporate leaders—including Hon. Adijat Motunrayo Adeleye-Oladapo, Ogun State Commissioner for Women Affairs and Social Development, Mr Sadiq Usman, Managing Director, Agro-Allied, Flour Mills of Nigeria who joined to endorse the initiative.

The event doubled as a fund-raiser for Sofowora’s nonprofit Woven Impact Network, established in 2022 to equip nano and micro-scale women entrepreneurs with training, micro-grants and market access.

With 100 percent of book proceeds from the launch earmarked for the cause, the network has set an ambitious goal of empowering 1,000 women-run nano ventures within two years.