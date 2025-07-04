BlockDAG Leads the Charge in Q3’s Buying Spree: Is It the Best Crypto to Buy for July 2025?

Altcoin prices are showing strong movement this July, as general market sentiment shifts from caution to seeing clear chances. Leading coins such as Solana and Ethereum are gaining traction with steady upward moves. Away from the major headlines, BlockDAG (BDAG) is showing stronger progress in terms of traction, funds raised, and its practical use cases. With over $329.5 million secured so far, BlockDAG is widely seen as the best crypto to buy now in July.

BlockDAG’s coin is available at a limited-time price of $0.0016 until August 11 before its official listing later this year. The listing price has been confirmed at $0.05, offering a huge 3,025% ROI based on current rates. More than 23.5 billion coins have been sold, and its community has grown past 200,000 holders.

The rise isn’t just driven by market hype. A real roadmap and strong community involvement back this growth. Over 2 million users have downloaded the X1 Miner App, which turns any phone into a tap-to-earn mining device using its Proof-of-Engagement algorithm. Alongside this, more than 18,000 ASIC miners have been sold globally, reflecting notable demand from retail and larger market players preparing for the mainnet launch.

Why BlockDAG’s Tech Is Different

Unlike copycat chains, BlockDAG uses a hybrid structure, combining Bitcoin’s proof-of-work for strong decentralisation with DAG-based design for scalability. This system can handle between 2,000 to 15,000 transactions per second, a performance level many Layer 1 chains aim for but rarely reach quickly.

More than building a blockchain, BlockDAG is creating an entire ecosystem. Its testnet is live with a low-code smart contract builder and no-code dApp deployment tools. These features lower entry barriers for developers, letting them test and launch faster. The project aims to host over 1,000 dApps by 2026.

Strategic Collaborations Push Towards $600M Goal

BlockDAG is rapidly expanding its global presence. A confirmed collaboration with Inter Milan has already increased brand visibility, and now a US-based sponsorship campaign is underway, highlighting its move into wider entertainment and media sectors. Similar to Polygon’s well-known sponsorship deals that boosted public awareness, BlockDAG is preparing for a strong market entry.

The team has announced that 20 exchanges will list BDAG after the presale. Five listings are already confirmed: MEXC, BitMart, LBank, XT.com, and Coinstore, adding more liquidity and access for holders.

Clear Rollout Plan with Six-Week Countdown

BlockDAG’s launch isn’t unplanned. A six-week structured release plan is already outlined to ensure clarity.

Week 6: Presale ends with wallet migration and point conversion.

Week 4: Mainnet activates with its core structure (no coin circulation yet).

Week 3: Mining pools and nodes open for community use, promoting decentralisation.

Week 2: 40% of presale coins are airdropped; DEX, oracles, and lending tools go live.

Week 1: Final marketing, developer tools, and exchange integrations are completed.

Listing Week: Exclusive 7-day launch window before phased exchange listings.

This plan provides both builders and the community with clear expectations, which is rare for any crypto project in presale.

Summing Up!

July is crucial for altcoins overall. The recent Ethereum ETF approvals are bringing in new funds. Solana continues to draw growing institutional interest. Layer 1 chains are again becoming the centre of market attention.

BlockDAG fits perfectly here. As a Layer 1 offering, proven transaction speed, a large community, and working products before its listing, it reflects the type of early growth seen with Solana or Avalanche. However, this time it comes with a crypto presale, a solid roadmap, and clearer access points.

Those looking for the best crypto to buy now in July should focus not only on the next big altcoin but also on timing and access to infrastructure. With its current price of $0.0016 open until August 11, BlockDAG presents a strong chance to join a high-performance Layer 1 with major upside.

Early buyers have already seen 2,660% growth in their funds since batch 1. Alongside its GLOBAL LAUNCH release and a live testnet, BlockDAG isn’t just another presale coin. It marks the beginning of a new Layer 1 wave, and July gives a chance to join it early.

Presale: https://purchase.blockdag.network

Website: https://blockdag.network

Telegram: https://t.me/blockDAGnetworkOfficial

Discord: https://discord.gg/Q7BxghMVyu