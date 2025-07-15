Bizman, Seyi Vodi marks 50th birthday in Abuja

By Nnasom David

Plans are being concluded for the 50th birthday anniversary of founder and chairman of Vodi Group, Seyi Adekunle better known as Seyi Vodi, an event holding at a cozy event centre in Abuja.

Seyi Vodi a fashion businessman and CEO of Vodi Tailors is known among influential personalities for his craft and creativity in fashion, which stands his clients out in confidence for formal and informal occasions.

He has embarked on series of activities in preparation for his Golden Jubilee birthday where top businessmen, politically exposed individuals, renowned entertainers, and youth organizations are expected in attendance.

He held a family thanksgiving in expression of gratitude to God for the gift of life, grace of health and opportunity of growth.

Also, he was a panelist at the National Youth Entrepreneurship & Empowerment Programme (YEEP 2025) Summit organised by Activate Success International Foundation at NAF conference Centre Abuja on July 15.

He is very popular among the youth population because of the huge impact he has made towards empowering them for greater future.

A recipient of national honour Officer of Order of Niger (OON), he has been lauded for using his talent to touched the lives of less privileged persons by constructing water projects, bridges, renovation of school blocks and other community based services.

The Golden Jubilee birthday ceremony on July 19 has been greeted by massive excitement from associates and loved ones who have shown him love with assurance of their presence to ensure that the ceremony is colourful and memorable.