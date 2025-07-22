Birthing 26,000 entrepreneurs has erased all doubts about LIFE-ND – Coordinator

Rivers Batch 2 Incubatees undergoing orientation.

By Egufe Yafugborhi

COORDINATOR of the Livelihood Improvement Family Enterprises Project in the Niger Delta (LIFE-ND), Abiodun Sanni, says the grooming and establishment of 26,000 entrepreneurs in various businesses across agriculture value chain has cleared all doubt about the transformational impact of the project.

Sanni, an engineer, said with $40Million injected already, LIFE-ND, a collaboration between the International Fund for Agriculture (IFAD) and Federal Government (FG) to empower rural youths and women in the region, would produce 12,750 more agro entrepreneurs as engagement of beneficiaries in three Niger Delta Development Commission (NDD) funded states enters second phase in Rivers state.

Highlighting the journey so far in Port Harcourt during flag-off orientation for the Rivers second batch beneficiaries, Sanni, “We’ve been operating in six IFAD-funded states. We recorded appreciable success, creating sustainable jobs for over 26,100 beneficiaries and injecting large funds.

“NDDC now is to compliment with the additional 12,750 (for Akwa Ibom, Imo and Rivers) and we’ve started the journey. We’re trying to scale up our operations, bringing more youths onboard and address the issue of beneficiaries having the feeling that largely, what we’re doing is not real.

“For this particular phase we’re targeting over 500 beneficiaries. We have the first set. I’m sure by tomorrow another set will come and participate in this orientation training.

“Today we are focusing on Rivers State. Next few days we’ll be for Akwa-Ibom and also in Imo. We don’t have doubting Thomases anymore in Life-ND. This is a permanent project, Life-ND is a talk and do project.”

Winifred Madame, NDDC Director of Agriculture and Fisheries, represented by Stella Manureh, “The first batch of incubatees (Trainees) has completed apprenticeship and currently undergoing mentorship under LIFE-ND. We are confident you too (new batch) will make the most of this opportunity and follow in their successful footsteps.

“NDDC is proud to be part of this transformative initiative. Our role, as a key partner in the FGN/NDDC/IFAD partnership is not just about providing resources; it is about ensuring we equip the youth, women headed households and people living with disability with necessary skills, tools, and networks to succeed.”

“To the incubatees, this is your moment. The resources, knowledge, and support made available through the LIFE-ND Project are designed to propel you toward success. Your hard work, passion, and determination will ultimately shape the outcome of your journey.

“Success in business is never a solo endeavor. It takes teamwork, sharing knowledge, and learning from each other. You are not just building businesses; you are building communities, something that can only be achieved through unity and collaboration.”

Loveday Itatat, Rivers Coordinator of LIFE-ND, said the Orientation Camp comprised 47 Incubators and 520 Incubatees selected from 5000 applicants, adding, “Under this model, Incubatees (Trainees) are paired with Incubators (Trainers) for training, mentorship, and technical support to build own sustainable enterprises.”

She said the goal is to transform the rural economy, ensuring increased income, food security, and job creation for youth, women-headed households and persons with disabilities through agri-enterprise development using the incubation model.

She disclosed that since September 2024 kickoff of the project for Rivers, 66 (63.5% coverage) of 104 target communities have been reached, 350 Incubatees engaged in 25 incubation centres on 54% female and 46% male gender ratio.

She said 70% of first batch Incubatees empowered have commenced own businesses, the remaining 30%, mostly long term incubatees just got through apprenticeship with supplies underway for required startup support to setup own businesses.

LIFE-ND works on seven priority agro commodities including Rice, Cassava, Plantain, Oil Palm, Cocoa, Poultry, and Fishery (aquaculture and artisanal) all implemented along the value chains of production, processing and marketing.

As with previous beneficiaries, both Incubators and Incubatees in this new batch attested to the empowerment appeal, pledging to put in their best to maximum the set benefits to best contribute their quota to the development of the Niger Delta.