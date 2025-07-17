Binta Ade-Olusile’s MatchBot Uses AI to Support London’s Temporary Housing System

Binta Briella Ade-Olusile, a UK-based Nigerian computer scientist, is driving innovation in public service delivery through the practical application of artificial intelligence and data science. Currently working with the London Borough of Newham and the University of East London (UEL), her work focuses on addressing real-world challenges, most notably in the area of temporary housing.

Binta co-developed the Domus Matchbot, an intelligent platform designed to help local authorities match individuals experiencing homelessness with suitable temporary accommodation. This tool uses structured data, semantic search, and explainable AI to support faster, fairer, and more transparent decision-making. It factors in household size, affordability, location preferences, and disability access while adhering to statutory frameworks such as the Local Housing Allowance (LHA).

For context, the Local Housing Allowance (LHA) is a UK government program that helps low-income individuals pay their rent by setting a maximum amount of housing benefit they can receive. This amount depends on household size and the property’s location. For example, if a single mother with two children seeks a two-bedroom temporary home in a specific part of London, the LHA determines the highest rent the government will cover, ensuring housing remains affordable and within a reasonable budget for those in need.

The AI app includes a natural language interface that allows housing officers to conduct searches using plain English, alongside real-time dashboards and automated reporting features that streamline administrative work and enhance accountability. By embedding transparency and ethical logic into its design, the platform enables caseworkers to make critical decisions with greater confidence and clarity.

Earlier in her career, Binta’s research on early detection of arthritis using convolutional neural networks and explainable AI was presented at the IHIET-FS 2025 international conference and published in peer-reviewed proceedings. The strength and relevance of this research played a significant role in securing her dual roles within local government and academia.

Her expertise now extends beyond housing. She is actively involved in national research projects employing AI to support public health, environmental planning, and digital equity. Across these domains, her guiding principle remains the same: designing responsible, explainable AI systems that are effective, fair, and built for the public good.

As a Nigerian making a meaningful impact abroad, Binta’s work exemplifies the growing influence of African talent in shaping inclusive technology solutions. Her contributions align with a broader UK public sector movement toward leveraging AI to enhance transparency, fairness, and service delivery for vulnerable populations.

With Nigeria facing significant housing challenges, especially during a difficult economic period, there is hope that Binta’s expertise can also be harnessed to develop AI-driven solutions back home. While concerns about brain drain persist among Nigerians, stories like hers offer a hopeful perspective, highlighting a transfer of knowledge and skills that can contribute to building a better Nigeria.