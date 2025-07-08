Bill to establish Federal Oil and Gas Hospital in Delta State scales second reading in senate

File image of the Nigerian Senate.

By Henry Umoru

Abuja — A bill seeking to establish the Federal Oil and Gas Hospital in Benikrukru, Delta State, has passed second reading in the Senate. The proposed hospital is aimed at providing comprehensive medical services for workers in the oil and gas industry, as well as for communities affected by oil and gas operations.

Presiding over the session, the Deputy Senate President, Senator Barau Jibrin (APC, Kano North), referred the bill to the Senate Committee on Health for further legislative work. The committee is expected to report back within four weeks.

The bill, titled A Bill for an Act to Establish the Federal Oil and Gas Hospital, Benikrukru, Delta State (SB. 847), was sponsored by Senator Onwakpo Thomas Joel (APC, Delta South). It was first read on June 24, 2025.

Leading the debate, Senator Joel explained that the bill aims to provide specialized medical services to oil and gas workers and their host communities, who are frequently exposed to occupational hazards resulting in illnesses and injuries.

“The bill seeks to establish a hospital that will ensure access to quality healthcare for workers in the oil and gas sector, as well as residents of communities affected by exploration activities,” he said.

He noted that the hospital would offer emergency care, occupational health services, and treatment for oil and gas-related conditions, helping to reduce downtime and increase productivity in the industry.

“The siting of this hospital is strategic. It will help address long-standing agitations and restiveness in the Niger Delta by offering tangible health benefits to affected communities,” Joel added.

He highlighted that Delta South Senatorial District has the highest offshore crude oil production in Delta State and ranks second nationally. The proposed location for the hospital lies at the heart of offshore oil exploration, serving communities and companies such as Chevron, Shell, ExxonMobil, Total, and Nigerian Agip Oil Company.

Senator Joel also emphasized that the hospital’s funding structure has been designed to avoid additional financial burden on the federal treasury.

“The hospital will be funded by the Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB), which derives revenue from 1% of every contract awarded within the oil and gas sector,” he explained.

“Since the NCDMB is not directly funded by the federal government, the hospital’s funding will come from this independent revenue source.”

The bill’s passage is seen as a significant step toward improving healthcare access in oil-producing communities and addressing environmental and occupational health concerns in the Niger Delta.