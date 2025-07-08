Bill seeking peaceful transition of power passes second reading in A’Ibom

Akwa Ibom House of Assembly

A bill aimed at providing a legal framework for executive power transition in Akwa Ibom has passed the second reading at the plenary.

The assembly, on Tuesday, deliberated on the ‘’bill for a Law to Provide for Orderly Transfer of Executive Power in Akwa Ibom State and for Other Matters Connected Therewith before it passed the second reading.

The bill was sponsored by Mr Moses Essien, a member, representing Ibiono Ibom state constituency and also the chairman, House Committee on Health, Nutrition and Food Security.

He said that he was seeking to provide a legal framework for a peaceful and orderly transfer of executive power from one elected governor to another.

Essien added that the bill, when passed into law, would streamline the handover process between outgoing administrations and successive ones to prevent power tussles that often disrupted governance at the end of a governor’s tenure.

He explained that the bill was divided into four parts and contained 15 sections, including provisions that mandated the establishment of a transition committee within seven days after the announcement of election results.

He added that the committee would be chaired by the Secretary to the State Government and would include the Chief of Staff, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice among other key government officials.

Essien explained that the committee members would be appointed by the outgoing governors while the bill would provide for the completion of viable projects initiated by past administrations.

According to him, this is to ensure policy continuity and sustained development.

“The Bill, which is the first of its kind in the state, aims at institutionalising a structured transition process for incoming administrations and will reduce cases of abandoned projects in the state,” Essien said.

Mr Lawrence Udoide, a member, representing Ini state constituency, seconded the bill.

Mr Otobong Bob, the House Leader and member, representing Nsit Ubium state constituency, supported the bill and described it as timely.

The Speaker, Mr Udeme Otong, referred the bill to the Committee on Inter-Governmental and Political Matters, directing it to conduct public hearing and report back to the House within one month. (NAN)