‘Beyond the Khaki’: Call to reimagine NYSC as launchpad for purpose, impact

By Esther Onyegbula

In a bold attempt to reframe one of Nigeria’s most controversial national programs, Beyond the Khaki emerges as a timely intervention that challenges the longstanding apathy and disillusionment many Nigerian youths feel towards the National Youth Service Corps (NYSC).

Written by a former corps member, Abasiofon Moses whose service year evolved into a life-altering journey of purpose, leadership, and community development, the book makes a strong case for a complete mindset shift, urging Nigerian youths to stop viewing the NYSC year as a mandatory burden, and instead, embrace it as a strategic platform for national impact, personal growth, and professional advancement.

At the heart of the 200-page book is the author’s deeply personal story. Drawing from her service year, which included visiting over 30 schools, reaching more than 7,500 students with STEM and career guidance, and leading a team of 31 corps members to educate 200 schoolgirls on sexual health, the author offers not just anecdotes but evidence that NYSC can be a season of transformation.

According to Abasiofon Moses, the turning point came during a school outreach, standing before hundreds of girls and realizing she was no longer just a participant in the NYSC scheme, but a vessel for change. That moment, she says, “birthed the desire to write Beyond the Khaki,” to serve as a blueprint for other corps members seeking deeper impact.

The central thesis of Beyond the Khaki is clear and consistent: the NYSC year should be leveraged as a launchpad for leadership, purpose-driven service, and long-term opportunity.

Far from being a nostalgic memoir, the book reads like a practical manual, offering corps members tools to:

Build strategic networks. Initiate impactful community projects. Develop leadership and project management skills. Access post-NYSC scholarships and career opportunities

The author insists that the khaki uniform should symbolize more than just compulsory service, it should represent a commitment to national development and self-actualization.

In addressing why many Nigerian youths underutilize the NYSC year, the book does not mince words. It points to four core issues:

Inadequate Orientation: Beyond basic camp drills and parades, corps members receive little to no preparation on maximizing the service year.

Negative Societal Mindset: A generational cycle of indifference has framed NYSC as a waste of time, further eroding its potential.

Lack of Goal Setting: Without clear personal or professional goals, most corps members drift through the year with no measurable impact.

Information Gaps: Many are unaware of available grants, mentorships, or how to mobilize support for community-based projects.

The book not only highlights these issues but provides solutions, encouraging readers to set clear NYSC goals, seek mentorship, and take initiative.

In a country where unemployment and youth disengagement are pressing concerns, Beyond the Khaki is a wake-up call. It urges Nigerian youths to reject passivity and harness the NYSC year as a springboard for national contribution and personal excellence.

With a blend of storytelling, practical strategies, and thought-provoking insights, the book succeeds in transforming the perception of NYSC from an obligation to an opportunity.

As Nigeria continues to debate the relevance of the NYSC scheme in a changing sociopolitical landscape, Beyond the Khaki offers a strong argument for its reinvention, starting not from the top, but from the mindset of the youth who wear the khaki.