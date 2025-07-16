Beyond blueprints: NSE 2025 week combines innovation with community outreach

By Esther Onyegbula

The Nigerian Society of Engineers (NSE), Trans Amadi Branch, has announced plans for its 2025 Engineering Week, unveiling a robust agenda aimed at championing innovation, infrastructure development, and sustainability across Nigeria’s engineering sector.

The event, set to hold from Monday, July 21 to Friday, July 25, is themed “Engineering the Future: Innovation, Infrastructure & Sustainability.” It will convene a distinguished array of engineering leaders, policymakers, corporate executives, and young professionals for a week-long series of events taking place in Lagos and Port Harcourt.

At the core of the programme is a push to position engineers at the forefront of national transformation, especially as Nigeria grapples with infrastructure deficits and the evolving demands of climate-conscious development.

The opening ceremony, scheduled for Monday, July 21 in Victoria Island, Lagos, will be chaired by Engr. Margaret Aina Oguntala, FNSE, President and Chairman-in-Council of the NSE. Other headline participants include Prof. Sadiq Z. Abubakar, President, Council for the Regulation of Engineering in Nigeria (COREN); Engr. Felix Omatsola Ogbe, Executive Secretary, Nigerian Content Development and Monitoring Board (NCDMB); Engr. Victor Bandele, DMD, Deepwater Asset, TotalEnergies EP Nigeria; Engr. Adewale Fayemi, MD, TotalEnergies GRP Nigeria; Engr. Obi Imemba, ED JV, TotalEnergies; Engr. Seun Faluyi, National Chairman, Nigerian Institution of Safety Engineers (NISafetyE); and Engr. Chief Giandomenico Massari, President, Cycling Federation of Nigeria.

The event will feature a technical conference and exhibition, offering engineers, corporate partners, and innovators a platform to showcase cutting-edge solutions and discuss policy directions for the sector.

The programme will kick off with pre-event activities on Saturday, July 19, including a 5km Walkathon, Zumba fitness session, health awareness talk (Know Your Numbers), and indoor games. These will run concurrently in Lagos and Port Harcourt, promoting wellness and community bonding.

The highlight of Tuesday, July 22 will be the Annual Engineering Dinner in Victoria Island—a formal gathering that celebrates engineering excellence, honors distinguished professionals, and fosters networking among stakeholders.

The closing events on Friday, July 25 in Port Harcourt will underscore the NSE’s commitment to capacity building and social impact. Activities include an industrial tour, a mentorship session for young engineers, and visits to local orphanages as part of the branch’s Corporate Social Responsibility efforts.

Emphasizing the critical role engineers must play in navigating the challenges of technological disruption, infrastructure renewal, and environmental stewardship, Engr. Jonathan Francis, Chairman of the Trans Amadi Branch, said: “We are at a pivotal moment in our profession. With emerging technologies reshaping our world, this is the time for engineers to reflect, innovate, and lead. The Trans Amadi Branch Engineering Week offers a platform for thought leadership, policy influence, and community impact.”

“Beyond intellectual discourse, the Engineering Week aims to reaffirm the social responsibility of the engineering community by creating a balance between knowledge sharing and giving back to society,” he added.

With participation expected from across the public and private sectors, academia, and the youth population, the 2025 Engineering Week is set to become a national conversation hub on how engineering can drive sustainable development and secure Nigeria’s future.

The NSE Trans Amadi Branch calls on stakeholders, partners, and the general public to engage with the event and support the vision of a tech-driven, structurally sound, and environmentally responsible Nigeria.