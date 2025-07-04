Besiktas take Tammy Abraham on loan from AS Roma





Turkish giants Besiktas said Friday they signed a deal to take English striker Tammy Abraham on loan from AS Roma with an option to buy.

The club said it had agreed a season-long loan for the 27-year-old, who passed a medical after arriving in Istanbul on Tuesday, which could become permanent for a 13-million-euro fee starting from the 2026-27 season.

“A loan fee of 2,000,000 euros will be paid to AS for the 2025-2026 season,” Besiktas said, adding that if contractual conditions were met, the move would be made permanent for “a transfer fee of 13,000,000 euros”.

That fee would be paid in instalments until 2030.

The club had on Tuesday said it had entered talks with AS Roma and the player, who still has a year left of his contract with the Italian club and whose full name is Kevin Oghenetega Tamaraebi Bakumo-Abraham.

Abraham signed for Serie A club AS Roma in August 2021 on a five-year contract after a move from Premier League club Chelsea for a fee of 41 million euros (£35 million, $48 million) and was an integral member of the side that won the 2022 Europa Conference League trophy.

The former England international recently concluded a stint on loan with Roma’s rivals AC Milan for the 2024-25 season, scoring 10 goals in all competitions.