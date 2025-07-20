Benue Traditional Council raises concern over proliferation of illegal checkpoints in state

Tor Tiv and the visiting BIRS delegation

..laments development spiking prices of food

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Chairman of Benue State Traditional Council and paramount rulers of the Tiv tribe, HRM Prof. James Ayatse has raised concern over the proliferation of illegal checkpoints in parts of the state lamenting that the development is contributing immensely to the increasing prices of food items in the state and other parts of the country.

The Royal Father expressed the worry when he hosted the newly appointed acting Executive Chairman of the Benue Internal Revenue Service, BIRS, Mr. Joseph Kwaghgba and his management team on a courtesy visit to his Palace.

He pointed out that the illegal checkpoints were being used as illegal tax collection and extortion points “which in turn discourages farmers from transporting their produce from rural areas to urban centres.

“This practice negatively impacts agricultural trade and contributes to the rising cost of food items both within and outside the state.”

The paramount ruler referenced reports of illegal checkpoints along Ihugh to Gboko and Zaki Biam to Ugbema stressing that the report indicated that there were over 40 checkpoints between Zaki Biam and Ugbema alone and urged security agencies to urgently do something about the development.

The Royal Father also charged the BIRS management on the need to ensure transparency and accountability in tax collection and administration in the State.

He advised the BIRS to ensure effective utilisation of ICT in tax administration to enhance transparency in tax administration in the state in order to boost the Internally Generated Revenue, IGR, of the state.

The Tor Tiv prayed for the BIRS acting Chairman and his team and charged them to work in unity and be fully guided by the law, stressing that taxation must be legal, humane, and transparent.

Earlier, Mr. Kwaghgba expressed gratitude to the paramount ruler for receiving his delegation, describing the visit as a homecoming.

He stated that he came to formally inform the monarch of his appointment by Governor Hyacinth Alia and to seek royal counsel and blessings as he mounts the saddle of leadership of the state’s tax authority.

The BIRS Acting Chairman sued for the support of the Royal Father to tackle the menace of illegal tax and levy collection points and urging him to direct traditional rulers in his domain to support the state’s revenue reforms efforts and also cautioned their subject against engaging in the condemnable activity of mounting illegal road blocks to extort farmers, traders and road users.