Benue stakeholders to empower women in conflict-affected communities

The Centre for Redefining Alternative Civic Engagement (RACE Centre) and Gender & Environmental Risk Reduction Initiative (GERI), with support from the French Embassy have convened in Benue state a high-level advocacy forum on women’s economic empowerment in conflict-impacted communities under the Promoting Women’s Economic Resilience (POWER) project.

The forum brought together key government Ministries Department and Agencies, MDAs, as well as Civil Society Organizations, CSOs, to address structural barriers facing women in crisis-affected settings.

The forum, held in Makurdi, saw significant commitments from various MDAs including the Benue State Bureau for International Cooperation and Development (BICD), SMEDAN, Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC), the Ministries of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Women Affairs, Trade and Investment, alongside representatives from CSOs and international organizations like the WHO, and financial institutions.

In her opening remark, the Executive Director of RACE Centre, Evelyn Ugbe who emphasized the critical nature of the issue disclosed that “according to the International Organization for Migration, IOM, Displacement Tracking Matrix, 500,182 individuals are living in Internally Displaced Persons, IDP, camps, with reports indicating alarming rates of intimate partner violence and sexual violence against women in these settings.”

Ugbe stressed that women’s economic exclusion was not incidental but structural, serving as a driver of conflict, noting that “When women are economically empowered, communities are safer, recovery is faster, and peace is stronger. Women’s economic empowerment is not a development add-on. It is foundational for peace and security and recovery.”

Pierre-Louis Bonnel from the French Embassy who joined the forum virtually, commended RACE Centre and all stakeholders for their commitment to women’s economic empowerment, stating that “the French Embassy applauds the collaborative efforts being demonstrated today and reaffirms continued support for programs that strengthen women’s economic participation as a cornerstone of sustainable peace and development in conflict-affected communities.”

Speaking during the session, the Statistician General, Benue State Bureau of Statistics, Kumafan Dzaan made a formal commitment to collaborate with RACE Centre and GERI in advancing women’s economic empowerment initiatives through data collection and analysis support.

The Coordinator of the Sexual Assault Referral Centre (SARC), Mrs. Linda Ene Dirisu also pledged the organization’s commitment to integrating women’s economic empowerment into agricultural development programs.

The Director General, DG, of Benue State Bureau for International Cooperation and Development, BICD, Aondoaseer Viashima commended RACE for its collaboration with GERI initiative with funding support from French Embassy aimed at empowering local partners. He encouraged others to emulate the approach.

The DG highlighted the significance of working with the Benue Sexual and Referral Centre and urged government stakeholders to advocate for and support “partners focused on improving the economic resilience of women who have suffered various forms of Gender Based Violence, GBV, in conflict-affected communities in Benue State.”

The Permanent Secretary in the Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs and Disaster Management, Sir James Iorpuu represented by the Director of Humanitarian Affairs, Rafael Nduul emphasized Governor Hyacinth Alia’s passion for durable solutions for displaced persons and welcomed interventions geared towards sustainability. He noted the state’s open-door policy for partners and the administration’s commitment to delivering results for displaced persons.

Additional commitments came from the Ministry of Trade and Investment with promise to create enabling policies for women entrepreneurs, while representatives from various financial institutions committed to developing women-friendly financial products and services.

Women representatives from Internally Displaced Persons, IDP, camps also participated actively, sharing their experiences and making their own commitments to support the project’s objectives and serve as advocates within their communities.

The forum featured a comprehensive needs assessment presentation that highlighted the specific challenges facing women in conflict-affected areas of the State. The analysis revealed critical gaps in access to credit, markets, and skills development opportunities, while documenting the disproportionate impact of conflict on women’s economic activities.

An interactive session also allowed participants to share experiences and provide feedback on enhancing women’s economic empowerment strategies.

The advocacy forum successfully strengthened partnerships between government institutions, civil society organizations, and affected communities, creating a foundation for sustainable women’s economic empowerment initiatives.

Representatives from various ministries shared evidence-based approaches demonstrating how women’s economic empowerment drives conflict prevention, peacebuilding, and crisis recovery.

The forum concluded with commitments from all stakeholders to work collaboratively toward creating an enabling environment for women’s economic participation and leadership in Benue’s recovery and development processes.

The POWER project advocates for structural changes that would ensure women’s economic rights are protected and promoted, particularly in conflict-impacted communities where vulnerabilities are heightened.