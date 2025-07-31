Benue records 31 suspected cases of Mpox in 5 LGAs

…confirms seven

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

Benue State has recorded 31 suspected cases of Mpox in five Local Government Areas, LGAs, of Makurdi, Ushongo, Gwer East, Katsina-Ala and Guma.

The Executive Secretary of the Benue State Primary Health Care Board, Mrs Grace Wende, who made this known Thursday at Benue State Stakeholders engagement/ Town hall meeting on the Mpox Vaccination Rollout, explained that of the number, six were confirmed cases.

Represented by the State Immunisation Officer, SIO, Mr. Emmanuel Adega, she stated that 10 unconfirmed cases were recorded in Makurdi, eight in Katsina-Ala, seven in Gwer East, four in Guma and two in Ushongo LGAs.

According to her, “Of the figures, we have confirmed one case in Gwer East, two cases in Katsina-Ala, three cases in Makurdi and one case in Guma LGAs. These cases were recorded in June and samples were collected and taken to the Laboratory. The results were released in July.

“As we speak, we have listed all the people who came into contact with the confirmed cases. Their names have been taken for vaccination after monitoring them for 43 days and they did not come down with the disease.”

The Executive Secretary explained that the coming Mpox vaccination exercise would not be a statewide programme but restricted to communities at risk of outbreak.

She urged all stakeholders to support the coming exercise and also ensure the prompt report of any suspected case of the disease for urgent attention by the health authorities.

In his presentation, the Social and Behaviour Change Health Consultant with the United Nations Children’s Fund, UNICEF, Victor Olaniyi, noted that “Mpox is an infectious viral disease that can occur in humans and other animals.”

He stated that the symptoms of the disease include rashes that form blisters and then crust over, fever, and swollen lymph nodes.

He warned that the diseases could easily spread but assured that the vaccines were safe and because of the limited number allocated to the state, the exercise would be targeting specific communities in the state.

He also explained that the vaccine, which was approved by the World Health Organization, WHO, for emergency use, would be administered to people 18 years and above.

“The vaccine is safe, effective, and free. Two doses are required for full protection. We must also continue to practice hygiene and avoid contact with people showing symptoms of Mpox,” Olaniyi said.