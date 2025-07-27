Benue police yet to receive details of kidnapped Law School students

..LG Chairman mute

By Peter Duru, Makurdi

The Benue State Police Command says it has no details of the kidnap of six Nigerian Law School students supposedly abducted along the Benue/Taraba states’ border by armed bandits.

The student, who were taken away by armed men, were said to be travelling from Onitsha in Anambra State to Yola in Adamawa State to resume academic activities at the Yola campus of the Nigerian Law School on Monday, July 28, 2025.

Reports have it that the vehicle conveying the students ran into an ambush by armed men at a border community between Ukum Local Government Area, LGA, of Benue State and Wukari LGA in Taraba State, who whisked them away.

The axis is a dreaded area that is known for the activities of armed bandits who frequently attack and kidnap unsuspecting commuters including local farmers.

Contacted on the development, the Chairman of Ukum LGA, Mr. Jonathan Modi who sounded ignorant of the development promised to call back but never did.

Efforts to have him speak on the issue were ignored as he failed to pick calls put to his phone.

The Public Relations Officer of the Benue State Poluce Command, Deputy Superintendent, DSP, Udeme Edet in her reaction said, “I have not received details of the incident.”