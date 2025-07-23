Benue massacre: Gov Sule denies harbouring killer herdsmen in Nasarawa

Gov Abdullahi Sule

By Abel Daniel, Lafia

Governor Abdullahi Sule of Nasarawa has continued to debunk allegations by prominent Benue indigenes pointing accusing fingers at him and the state for harbouring killer herdsmen responsible for the massive killing of innocent residents and people in Benue State.

Governor Sule, however, threatened to institute legal actions against his accusers if the statements were not retracted with apology.

The chief press secretary to Governor Sule, Ibrahim Addra, at the press briefing on Wednesday in Lafia, expressed sadness over the consistent allegations by Benue indigenes accusing Governor Sule and the state government of harbouring killers in Benue State.

“We are constrained to respond to a series of allegations against the person of Governor of Nasarawa State, Engr. Abdullahi Sule and the Government of the State by some prominent sons and daughters of Benue state in the wake of the unfortunate killings in that state.

“In particular, the attention of Governor Sule who doubles as the Chairman of the North-Central Governors Forum has been drawn to a malicious statement made against his person and the Government of Nasarawa state by one Prof. Zachary Anger Gundu, a prominent son of Benue and former Pro Chancellor/Chairman of Council, Benue State University Makurdi.

“In a viral video circulating on some social media platforms, the said Prof. Gundu was heard making unguarded statements and directly accusing Governor Abdullahi A. Sule of “masking the killings in Benue state” and “forcefully taking over farmlands belonging to the Tiv people of Nasarawa state and handing over same to Fulani herdsmen” among other allegations.

“We are dismayed that Prof. Gundu could stoop so low and throw caution to the wind by making such unsubstantiated and baseless allegations against the Governor.

“Let it be known that Governor Abdullahi Sule, the Government and people of Nasarawa state are pained by the killings in Benue State but highly disappointed by the series of false allegations coming from a supposed statesman and other prominent sons and daughters of Benue State.

“Governor Sule has issued warning to his recent accuser that he is left with no option but to take legal actions if apology is not made to retract the statement made against him in the video making the round.

It is on record that Governor Sule, in the spirit of brotherhood and good neighbourliness has continued to demonstrate serious concern and empathy over the unfortunate killings in Benue and other parts of the North-Central region.

“We challenge Prof. Gundu to prove his allegations with empirical evidence, detailing where the said killer herdsmen are being camped in Nasarawa State and the involvement of the Governor in such.

“Failure to prove these allegations Governor Abdullahi Sule will institute legal actions against the former Pro-Chancellor and his co-travellers,” he said.