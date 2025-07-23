Benue Killings: Police smash arms syndicate, recover rocket launcher

The Nigeria Police Force

…12 AK-47s, 2 GPMGs, 2,222 Live Rounds

ABUJA — In a major breakthrough in the ongoing crackdown on armed banditry across North-Central Nigeria, the Nigeria Police Force has dismantled a notorious arms trafficking network supplying deadly weapons to criminal gangs responsible for killings in Benue State and neighboring regions.

According to a statement by the Force Public Relations Officer, ACP Olumuyiwa Adejobi, operatives of the Force Intelligence Department – Intelligence Response Team (FID-IRT) made multiple arrests between June 21 and July 17, 2025, recovering a cache of sophisticated arms and ammunition during coordinated operations in Benue and Nasarawa States.

Fierce Gun Battle at Yelwata Border

On June 21, acting on credible intelligence, FID-IRT operatives stormed a bandit hideout in a forest straddling Kardako, Nasarawa State, and Yelwata in Benue State—an area linked to recent deadly attacks. The operation led to a fierce exchange of gunfire, forcing the bandits to flee with gunshot wounds. Two General Purpose Machine Guns (GPMGs) were recovered from the scene.

Massive Ammunition Intercepted on Lafia–Makurdi Expressway

In a separate operation on July 8, 2025, police arrested 25-year-old Abubakar Isah along the Lafia–Makurdi expressway. Isah was found in possession of three AK-47 rifles and 1,002 rounds of 7.62mm live ammunition. Intelligence reports indicated the weapons were destined for bandit groups operating in Benue State.

Further investigations linked the arms to a notorious arms dealer, Jacob Adikwu, based in Abinsi, Guma Local Government Area of Benue State. The weapons were reportedly intended for delivery to Dan Hassan, a wanted bandit kingpin active across Benue, Nasarawa, Kogi, Niger, and Kwara States.

₦6.5 Million Arms Deal Exposed

On July 12, operatives arrested a suspect identified as Ibrahim a.k.a. Chelsea, who confessed to transferring ₦6.5 million to the same arms dealer. The payment covered the cost of two AK-47 rifles, 2,000 rounds of live ammunition, and a concealed vehicle compartment for transporting the weapons to Kwara State.

Kingpin Arrested, Rocket Launcher Recovered

The police stormed Abinsi town on July 16 in a follow-up operation and successfully arrested Jacob Adikwu. Three AK-47 rifles, 220 rounds of live ammunition, and a Volkswagen car were recovered from his hideout.

Further search and investigation on July 17 led to an even more shocking discovery: five additional AK-47 rifles, a rocket launcher, and 1,000 rounds of live ammunition were retrieved from the arms dealer’s cache.

IGP Commends Operatives, Vows to Sustain Crackdown

The Inspector-General of Police, IGP Kayode Egbetokun, commended the operatives for their “doggedness and professionalism,” stressing that there will be no hiding place for those arming criminals and profiting from bloodshed.

He reaffirmed the Force’s commitment to restoring peace in Benue and other affected areas, in line with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu’s directive to end insecurity and safeguard Nigerian lives.

“The Nigerian Police Force remains unrelenting in its mission to dismantle all terror networks and hold perpetrators accountable,” the IGP stated.

Police say efforts are ongoing to apprehend Dan Hassan and other fugitives linked to the arms ring. Suspects already in custody will be prosecuted upon conclusion of investigations.