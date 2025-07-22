Benue killings: PFN donates ₦42.6m relief materials to survivors

The Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Lagos State Chapter, has donated relief materials worth N42.6 million to the survivors of the June 2025 Benue killings to alleviate their sufferings.

The Chairman of the chapter, Pastor Yemi Davids, made the disclosure on Tuesday in a statement signed by the chapter’s Publicity Secretary and Director of Digital Media, Apostle Tonye Oliver, in Lagos.

Davids said that the chapter raised funds for the relief materials in partnership with the Acts of Mercy and Sesor Empowerment Foundation.

“The funds were raised through generous contributions from churches and individuals across Lagos,” he said.

Davids said the materials included mattresses and bedsheets, essential household items, and foodstuffs and groceries.

He said that the materials were distributed to 1,000 displaced families, with focus on those in Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) camps within Yelwata and surroundings.

The cleric prayed for peace in Benue and the entire Nigeria, and urged other organisations and individuals to make donations toward alleviating sufferings of the less privileged across the nation.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the June Benue killings claimed lives and rendered many homeless.

