Benue killings: 3,160 displaced, 48 homes destroyed, says FG

File image of Benue women mourning killings in the state.

The Minister of Humanitarian Affairs and Poverty Reduction, Prof. Nentawe Yilwatda, has disclosed that no fewer than 3,160 persons have been displaced following the recent killings in Yelwa community, Benue State.

The minister stated this during an interview in Arise News’ Morning Show on Tuesday.

Yilwatda revealed that among the displaced were 810 school-age children, while about 48 homes and several shops and business centres were destroyed during the attack on the community.

The minister said his team carried out a comprehensive needs assessment in the affected community in collaboration with state authorities and international partners.

“We discovered that 3,160 people were displaced, including about 810 school-age children.

“We also recorded the loss of about 48 homes, excluding shops and business centres that were destroyed,” he said.

He noted that the ministry, working with the United Nations system, NGOs, and development partners, has designed a long-term response plan to address the humanitarian crisis and restore stability to the community.

According to him, the estimated budget for the intervention stands at N6.7 billion, which will cover emergency relief, peacebuilding, and durable solutions for the displaced families.

“Our budget came up to roughly N6.7 billion to respond to the community properly. Out of this, the European Union has committed N1.5 million (about N2.7 billion), while other NGOs, the state government, and the federal government will contribute their share,” he added.

Yilwatda explained that the intervention would not only provide immediate relief but also focus on rebuilding homes, restoring livelihoods, and ensuring children return to school.

He further stated that similar efforts were ongoing in Benue, Borno, and Niger states, where communities are grappling with the impacts of insurgency, flooding, and malnutrition.

“Some of these challenges are due to climate change, natural disasters, and insurgency. We are working with all stakeholders to ensure a comprehensive and sustainable response,” the minister added.